ESPN rankings have Seahawks slightly lower after blockbuster moves
The Seattle Seahawks are a radically different team now than they were a month ago, that much is inarguable.
Are they better or worse than they were before, though? That's more debatable.
The most notable changes are on offense where quarterback Geno Smith and wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are all gone. In their place are Sam Darnold under center and Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling out wide. The defense, on the other hand, is mostly similar with linebacker Ernest Jones and defensive lineman Jarran Reed re-signing.
On paper, the Seahhawks' offensive changes seem like a slight downgrade overall. ESPN clearly thinks so, as the network ranked Seattle at No. 16 on its post-free agency power rankings, a one-spot drop from the previous rankings.
On the brighter side, ESPN seemed to like the re-signing of Jones, who was an immediate difference-maker after his mid-season arrival in a trade with the Tennessee Titans.
"A team re-signing its top free agent usually commands plenty of attention, but Jones' return on a three-year, $28.5 million deal got somewhat overlooked amid the fervor of the Geno Smith and DK Metcalf trades," ESPN's Brady Henderson wrote. "Bringing back Jones was a priority given the way he transformed their defense after his midseason arrival from Tennessee.
"Seattle did so on a reasonable contract. It averages $9.5 million and gives the team plenty of financial protection, with more than $2.5 million tied to per-game roster bonuses that Jones can earn only if he stays healthy."
While the Seahawks may be slightly worse off in the short term - again, up for debate - they are probably significantly better off in the long run. They saved themselves a ton of cap space with their offensive overhaul, and acquired two Day 2 picks for trading away Metcalf and Smith. That future flexibility and draft capital will undoubtedly come in handy soon.
With how the Seahawks were seemingly stuck in limbo previously, perhaps these moves were for the best.
