Ex-Seattle Seahawks Wide Receiver John Ursua is Looking to Make NFL Comeback
Wide receiver John Ursua, a former seventh-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2019, is looking to make an NFL comeback by joining a familiar face. Ursua, who has now been out of the NFL for two full seasons, could reunite with quarterback Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh.
In a guest appearance on The Sick Podcast – Steelers Crazy, Ursua indicated his camp has been in touch with the Steelers about bringing him in for a tryout. Ursua was seen training with Wilson and current Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf in a video posted to social media in late June.
“After these two or three opportunities I’ve trained with Russ, we have been speaking again with my agent and with Pittsburgh,” Ursua said on the podcast. “So, I’m kind of crossing my fingers and hoping that I can kind of provide that [slot receiver role].”
Ursua, now 30, played in three games for Seattle as a rookie in 2019 and caught one pass for 11 yards in a Week 17 game against San Francisco — his only career reception. The Seahawks’ receiver depth saw him spend most of the 2020 season on the practice squad, and he tore his ACL in the Seahawks’ second preseason game ahead of the 2021 season. That was the last time he was on an NFL roster.
“Me and Russ have a lot of chemistry, so I think it would make a lot of sense. But, we’re going to have to wait and see, and hopefully, I can get that little workout and an invite to camp or something like that.”
Ursua was most recently signed by the BC Lions of the CFL in December 2023 but was placed on the suspended list in May for an undisclosed reason. He is no longer on the roster. A standout receiver in college at Hawaii, Ursua pulled in 89 receptions for 1,343 yards as a junior in 2018. He also led the nation with 16 receiving touchdowns.
In his final season with the Seahawks in 2021, Ursua was listed at 5-9, 182 pounds, which is undersized in the modern NFL even as a slot receiver. He would likely have to show serious upside as a veteran presence and practice contributor for the Steelers to bring him in, but it is a possibility.