Familiar Faces: Seattle Seahawks' Schedule Dotted With Player Reunions, Storylines
With the Seattle Seahawks set to kick off the regular season in less than two months, it seems like the perfect time for some schedule analysis. Rather than a traditional analysis, though, why not take a look at the many familiar faces the Seahawks will face along the way? Nearly every game has some tie to the franchise, so let's take a look at all of them.
Denver Broncos (Week 1)
With the Broncos releasing longtime Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason, there's no longer the allure of the nine-time Pro Bowl selection facing his former team (again). That said, there is one former Seahawk on the roster in linebacker Cody Barton, a 2019 third-round pick by Seattle who spent last season with the Washington Commanders.
New England Patriots (Week 2)
No former Seahawks to speak of on New England's roster, but Seattle's offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb will see a familiar face. The Patriots selected Washington Huskies wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk in the second round of April's draft, who saw great success in Grubb's system with 1,191 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
Miami Dolphins (Week 3)
This is a big revenge game for players on both sides. On one end, former Seahawks first-round pick Jordyn Brooks returns to the place he called home for four years before leaving this offseason. On the other end, new Seattle linebacker Jerome Baker will look to prove Miami wrong for releasing him after six years with the team.
Detroit Lions (Week 4)
Seahawks offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson, a first-round pick by Detroit in 2015, will get another shot at his former team in this Monday Night Football showdown. There are no former Seahawks on the Lions' roster, though.
New York Giants (Week 5)
Giants backup quarterback Drew Lock, who spent the last two years with the Seahawks, will face his former team for the first time. On the other hand, former Giants draft picks Julian Love and Johnathan Hankins will face their former team, yet again.
San Francisco 49ers (Weeks 6, 11)
In a move that surely made Seahawks fans sick, longtime Seattle linebacker K.J. Wright joined San Francisco's coaching staff this offseason, instantly adding another storyline to the heated NFC West rivalry. Elsewhere, Tomlinson spent five years with the 49ers, and new Seahawks safety Rayshawn Jenkins chose Seattle over San Francisco earlier this offseason.
Atlanta Falcons (Week 7)
Another former Huskies player for Grubb to reunite with now resides in Atlanta in former Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Penix probably won't be starting any time soon, and the Falcons' decision to take him so high remains baffling over two months later, but it will be nice for the quarterback and coordinator to reconnect.
Buffalo Bills (Week 8)
New Seahawks linebacker Tyrel Dodson will face his former squad for the first time. Dodson signed with Buffalo back in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M and now looks to build on the best season of his career last year.
Los Angeles Rams (Weeks 9, 18)
Tight end Colby Parkinson was a solid piece of the Seahawks' offense for four years, but he took his talents closer to home this offseason by signing a three-year deal with the Rams. On the flip side, Seahawks offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum spent the past four years in L.A. but now is up north in Seattle.
Arizona Cardinals (Weeks 12, 14)
Two former Seahawks draft picks stand out on the Cardinals' roster, those being running back DeeJay Dallas and defensive end Tyreke Smith. Smith didn't do much in his brief time in Seattle, but Dallas was a solid piece on special teams for several years.
New York Jets (Week 13)
There won't be a Jamal Adams Bowl between the Seahawks and Jets this time around, as the Seahawks released the veteran safety earlier this offseason. However, there's still a good revenge game storyline with Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith facing the team that drafted him more than a decade ago now.
Green Bay Packers (Week 15)
Green Bay has two former Seattle draft picks in quarterback Alex McGough and receiver Bo Melton, but neither played a game for the Seahawks and the former has yet to play an NFL game at all. Aside from that, Seahawks defensive lineman Jarran Reed will face his former team for the first time since coming back to Seattle last year.
Minnesota Vikings (Week 16)
This is another relatively big one as Minnesota cornerback Shaquill Griffin faces the team that drafted him in 2017. Another fun fact, this game will feature both Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy and Seahawks rookie defensive lineman Byron Murphy II, even though the two have no relation to each other.
Chicago Bears (Week 17)
Once again, we turn to the coaching staff for the reunion to watch. Chicago offensive coordinator Shane Waldron held the same position in Seattle for the past three years, so the Seahawks' defense may get some familiar looks.