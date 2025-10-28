Former first-round guard 'fairytale' trade acquisition for Seahawks, PFF says
There is still room for improvement along the Seattle Seahawks' offensive line. The interior has been the weakness for some years now, and right guard Anthony Bradford in particular is still the weakest link.
The Nov. 4 trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and the 5-2 Seahawks will either need to hunker down with their current unit or make a move quickly as they push for a playoff berth.
Pro Football Focus writer Bradley Locker has Tennessee Titans former first-round guard Peter Skoronski as his "fairytale" trade for the Seahawks.
"Skoronski has exclusively played left guard in the NFL, which wouldn’t necessarily fit cleanly in Seattle," Locker wrote. "Still, his ability to occupy all five offensive line slots was touted in his pre-draft evaluations, and Zabel also suited up at right guard during portions of his college days. Skoronski seems too good and young to realistically be on the market, but the Northwestern product could solve one of few holes on a powerhouse Seattle squad."
The Titans have already begun selling their roster after falling to 1-7 in Week 8. They traded 2022 second-round cornerback Roger McCreary to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, kicking off the deadline frenzy.
A trade for Skoronski would likely require a steep price, but the Seahawks still have 13 picks over the next two draft cycles. His strict experience at left guard might make him less attractive, as that spot is locked down by rookie first-rounder Grey Zabel, but he would likely still be a huge upgrade if moved to right guard.
Locker highlighted Zabel and center Jalen Sundell also as weaknesses up front, but those players have overall been better than Bradford. And the Seahawks won't even entertain replacing Zabel after just seven games.
If the Seahawks are all-in on a playoff push, Skoronski would undoubtedly be a huge help. Whether Tennessee would part with him is another question.
