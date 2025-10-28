Returning FB could be key to unlocking Seahawks' run game
The Seattle Seahawks have enjoyed a fantastic start to the 2025 season, currently sitting at 5-2 in a tie atop the NFC West with both the offense and defense humming along.
However, there are definitely some things Mike Macdonald and co. want to improve on in the second half of the season. Chief among them, at least on the offensive side of the ball, is the ground game.
The Seahawks brought in new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak this offseason to bring more balance to their offense, and to their credit, they are running the ball far more often than they did last season. It's hard to view that as a positive with how horribly inefficient they've been on the ground, though. Seattle is averaging just 3.7 yards per rush this season, the second-worst in the league behind the San Francisco 49ers.
Zach Charbonnet in particular has struggled to get going, averaging a paltry 2.8 yards per carry. Kenneth Walker III has been better with 4.5 yards per carry, but still not great.
Macdonald knows how important it is to get the ground game on track, which he emphasized during Monday's press conference.
"It's everything," Macdonald told reporters. "I think we're on the right track. We have a probably better understanding of what we do well and what we don't do as well, how we build things, who's out there, that sort of thing.
"But I think we don't need to wholesale changes, we need to keep attacking it. There's detail involved, there's operation involved, game plan scheme, all the above is room for improvement and I think we saw last game we took a stride. We just got to keep moving in that direction."
Fortunately, the Seahawks may be getting exactly what they need soon. On Monday, they designated Rookie fullback Robbie Ouzts, who hasn't played since Week 3 due to an ankle injury, to return to practice. At 6-foot-3 and 274 pounds, he should be able to open up plenty of lanes for Walker and Charbonnet to run through.
"We've majored in 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends) 13 personnel (one running back, three tight ends)," Macdonald said. "When we put two core guys in the game, when we're in one or two receiver sets. Brady's (Russell) done a great job in the fullback type of role. So we'll see how the game plan shakes out. But Robbie provides more two-back flexibility than probably we've had."
Whether or not Ouzts is truly the cure to the Seahawks' ailing run game remains to be seen, but having another reliable blocker in the backfield should only help.
