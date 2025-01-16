Former Seahawks LB, DK Metcalf's Father Make College Football Hall of Fame
Unfortunately, no former Seattle Seahawks will enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2025. However, two players with Seahawks ties will enter the College Football Hall of Fame.
The first of those players is linebacker Darrin Smith, who played for Seattle from 1998-99. In 28 games with the Seahawks, Smith recorded 168 total tackles, three tackles for loss, six sacks, four interceptions and two forced fumbles.
The 54-year-old also played for the Dallas Cowboys (1993-96), Philadelphia Eagles (1997) and New Orleans Saints (2000-04) throughout his NFL career, winning two Super Bowls with the former in 1993 and 1995.
In his collegiate career, though, Smith was a key piece of the Miami Hurricanes' defense. The Miami native played for Dennis Erickson's team (he would later reunite with Erickson in Seattle) from 1989-92, earning two first-team All-American selections (1991-92) and being named co-Big East Defensive Player of the Year in 1991. He finished his Hurricanes career with a 44-4 record and helped them win two national championships in 1989 and 1991.
Since retiring from the NFL, Smith has worked in real estate and coached youth and high school football. He currently serves as a chaplain in South Florida.
The second player is a bit of an odd case, as he never played for the Seahawks himself, but his son does.
Terrence Metcalf, father of Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, played seven seasons for the Chicago Bears from 2002-08. More importantly in this case, he was a star in his time at Ole Miss from 1997-01, earning consensus All-American honors in his final season. He was later inducted into the Ole Miss and Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.
Both Smith and Metcalf will be officially inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame at the 67th NFF (National Football Foundation) Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 9.
