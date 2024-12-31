Former Seahawks LB Wins AFC Weekly Award
Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Tyrel Dodson has established himself with the Miami Dolphins, earning the AFC Defensive Player of the Week award in Week 17.
Dodson, who was released by the Seahawks during their bye in Week 10 after not meeting expectations in a starting role, recorded a game-high 15 tackles, one pass deflection, an interception and a quarterback hit in a 20-3 win over the Cleveland Browns.
No other player on the Dolphins had more than nine tackles. Dodson has mostly been a special teams contributor since arriving in Miami in Week 11, but he's appeared on defense in four games.
Before Week 17, Dodson hadn't played any defensive snaps for two games, per Pro Football Reference. He played 100 percent of the team's snaps versus the Browns and made his second start for his new team.
Dodson has stepped in for starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr., who missed Miami's Week 13 game against the Green Bay Packers and was also out versus Cleveland. The former Seahawks linebacker has made the most of his opportunities.
Since Dodson's release, fourth-round rookie Tyrice Knight has stepped into a starting inside linebacker role for the Seahawks next to Ernest Jones IV. Knight earned an award of his own against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14, taking home Rookie of the Week honors.
Knight logged 12 tackles and two pass deflections in that win for Seattle.
Even with Dodson's successes in Miami, the Seahawks' defense has been much improved since Knight stepped in next to Jones. It appears he just didn't fit in Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald's defense despite producing numbers as the team's leading tackler at his release.
More Seahawks News
Rams May Rest Starters vs. Seahawks
Seahawks Should Have Easy Decision on Geno Smith, Future at QB
5 Seahawks Players Who Should Get More Snaps in Week 18
Much at Stake For Geno Smith in Seahawks' Finale vs. Rams
Seahawks Playoff Tracker: Major Help Needed in Week 17 to Stay in NFC West Hunt