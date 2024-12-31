All Seahawks

Former Seahawks LB Wins AFC Weekly Award

Now established with the Miami Dolphins, former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Tyrel Dodson earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week versus the Cleveland Browns.

Connor Benintendi

Dec 29, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) watches as Miami Dolphins linebacker Tyrel Dodson (11) intercepts the pass during the first half at Huntington Bank Field.
Dec 29, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) watches as Miami Dolphins linebacker Tyrel Dodson (11) intercepts the pass during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Tyrel Dodson has established himself with the Miami Dolphins, earning the AFC Defensive Player of the Week award in Week 17.

Dodson, who was released by the Seahawks during their bye in Week 10 after not meeting expectations in a starting role, recorded a game-high 15 tackles, one pass deflection, an interception and a quarterback hit in a 20-3 win over the Cleveland Browns.

No other player on the Dolphins had more than nine tackles. Dodson has mostly been a special teams contributor since arriving in Miami in Week 11, but he's appeared on defense in four games.

Before Week 17, Dodson hadn't played any defensive snaps for two games, per Pro Football Reference. He played 100 percent of the team's snaps versus the Browns and made his second start for his new team.

Dodson has stepped in for starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr., who missed Miami's Week 13 game against the Green Bay Packers and was also out versus Cleveland. The former Seahawks linebacker has made the most of his opportunities.

Since Dodson's release, fourth-round rookie Tyrice Knight has stepped into a starting inside linebacker role for the Seahawks next to Ernest Jones IV. Knight earned an award of his own against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14, taking home Rookie of the Week honors.

Knight logged 12 tackles and two pass deflections in that win for Seattle.

Even with Dodson's successes in Miami, the Seahawks' defense has been much improved since Knight stepped in next to Jones. It appears he just didn't fit in Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald's defense despite producing numbers as the team's leading tackler at his release.

Connor Benintendi
