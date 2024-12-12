All Seahawks

Seahawks LB Tyrice Knight Nabs Rookie of the Week Honors

Eclipsing double digit tackles and producing a pair of pass breakups, Tyrice Knight enjoyed his best game yet for the Seahawks in Arizona.

Corbin K. Smith

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Tyrice Knight (48) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Tyrice Knight (48) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Continuing to play at a high level with a strong performance in a 30-18 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Seattle Seahawks linebacker Tyrice Knight garnered Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week honors for Week 14.

Knight, a fourth-round pick out of UTEP, led the Seahawks with 12 combined tackles against the Cardinals last weekend, including a pair of run stops netting two or fewer yards. Leveling ball carriers all over the field, he didn't miss a single tackle either and according to Pro Football Focus, he currently has a sterling 5.1 percent missed tackle rate for the season, the third-lowest among qualified linebackers with at least 300 defensive snaps.

Along with racking up tackles in bunches for Seattle in Glendale, Knight also impressed in coverage against Arizona, generating a pair of pass breakups. The first swatted pass came on an attempted tight end screen when he extended his arm while on a blitz and tipped the ball, while the second deflection came while covering receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. out of the slot, as he managed to stay in the wideout's hip pocket and reached in front to get a piece of the football.

Since entering the starting lineup alongside Ernest Jones five weeks ago in place of departed starter Tyrel Dodson, who the team waived coming out of their bye week, Knight has played a pivotal role in the Seahawks holding opponents to under 14 points per game, the lowest mark in the NFL during that span. Making six starts so far as a rookie, he currently ranks fifth on the team with 58 combined tackles to go along with two pass breakups and a sack.

In winning Rookie of the Week honors, Knight became the second Seahawk to earn a major award following last week's victory, as running back Zach Charbonnet also received FedEx Ground Player of the Week after rushing for 134 yards and two touchdowns against the Cardinals.

