Former Seattle Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner Opens Local Dessert Shop
Legendary Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner may have left the team for the second time this offseason, but he's still maintaining his ties to the local community.
On Friday, the future Hall of Fame linebacker opened his own Crumbl Cookies store in Renton, Washington, just a short drive away from the Seahawks' headquarters. Wagner now joins the rapidly-growing cookie store, which has over 20 locations in Washington State.
"What's up Seattle! I'm excited to announce the opening of my Crumbl store at The Landing in Renton," Wagner wrote on social media. "This is one of the many steps I'm looking to take to stay connected to the beautiful city of Seattle. Would love for you all to come out and support."
Wagner also added that a select few fans who made it in on opening weekend could receive an autograph.
Wagner, 34, spent the first decade of his career in Seattle, eventually becoming one of the greatest players in franchise history. He earned eight Pro Bowl selections and six first-team All-Pro nods in his first stint with the Seahawks and had over 100 tackles every season. A member of the Seahawks' legendary 2012 draft class, Wagner was a key part of the team's first Super Bowl victory in 2013.
The legendary linebacker then left in 2022 to sign with the Los Angeles Rams, but made his grand return to Seattle last offseason. In his second act in the Emerald City, Wagner led the league with a career-high 183 total tackles to earn yet another Pro Bowl selection. Unfortunately, that return was short-lived as he left again this offseason, this time signing a one-year deal with Dan Quinn's Washington Commanders.
Even though he may be gone again, Wagner will always hold a special place in the heart of Seattle, both on the field and in the community.