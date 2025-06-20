CBS puts Geno Smith & Sam Darnold in the same tier of NFL quarterbacks
As long as the NFL exists, so will quarterback tier lists. It's arguably the most scrutinized position in sports, mostly because of its importance to a team's success. But that also makes it one of the hardest in all of professional sports.
This offseason, the major discussion around the Seattle Seahawks has been whether they will be better off with Sam Darnold, who signed a three-year, $100.5 million contract to replace Geno Smith. Smith was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders after requesting a trade, reuniting with former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll as they try to wake a sleeping giant of a franchise.
It's impossible to simplify a quarterback into a general tier but, at least according to CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin, Darnold and Smith both fall under the tag of "volatile veteran."
"Darnold finally unleashed a first-round arm in a prove-it 2024 season with the Vikings, at least until a pressure-cooked finish," Benjamin wrote of the current Seahawks starter. "It's clear he's got the tools to hurl a favorable lineup into the postseason. Whether he has the fortitude to elevate a team in transition (see: the Seattle Seahawks) is still up for debate."
The skepticism around Darnold is warranted, considering his high sack numbers down the stretch last season and an inability to get the Vikings' offense on track in their crushing Wild Card loss to the Los Angeles Rams. But he also threw 35 touchdowns and looked comfortable for the first time in his career
Smith broke out in 2022 with a franchise record 4,282 passing yards and 30 touchdowns. He set Seahawks franchise records again in passing yards (4,320) and completion percentage (70.4) in 2024, but tossed just 21 touchdowns to 15 interceptions — embodying the "volatile" portion of the tier he fell under.
"There's little doubt Smith is an upgrade in Las Vegas, giving the silver and black a gutsy gunslinger who endured three years of shoddy protection with the Seattle Seahawks," Benjamin wrote. "He's also struggled to avoid nicks and turnover streaks since his surprise 2022 breakout. A wild-card fling feels like the safe bet here."
For now, it's all speculation as to which quarterback will have more success with their new team. Darnold likely has much more gas left in the tank, considering he's six years younger, but there's no guarantee he will become Seattle's next franchise quarterback.
Also in the same tier as Darnold and Smith were Aaron Rodgers (Pittsburgh Steelers), Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars), Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins) and Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals).
