Seahawks urged to sign offensive line help to protect Sam Darnold
The Seattle Seahawks are building their offense around quarterback Sam Darnold after signing him to a large contract this offseason.
The Seahawks are paying Darnold over $100 million over the next three seasons to lead the team, but in order for him to do so, he needs protection in the trenches.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox thinks the Seahawks should invest in adding some depth on the offensive line.
"[Klint] Kubiak, head coach Mike Macdonald and line coach John Benton also need to formulate a plan for protecting Darnold," Knox wrote.
"Seattle's interior offensive line was arguably the worst in the NFL last season. While the Seahawks used a first-round pick on left guard Grey Zabel, there's still some uncertainty at right guard and center, especially after center Connor Williams retired midway through the 2024 season.
"Olu Oluwatimi and Christian Haynes will probably be first in line to start at center and guard, respectively. However, players like Jalen Sundell and Bryce Cabeldue could be in the mix as well.
"While the free-agent market isn't loaded with starting-caliber talent, Seattle should consider bringing in players like guard Brandon Scherff and center Nick Harris for additional camp competition."
The Seahawks want to also establish the run game within Kubiak's new offensive scheme, so adding some interior offensive line help will be key.
The Seahawks have a lot of young talent, so there could be a challenge in balancing developing these players while adding experience to win, but the team needs to decide what direction it wants to go in.
Seattle has been criticized heavily over the past few years over its lack of clarity over the team's direction, but there have been moves made to help the team win, so that should be the focus regardless of who is on the field.
