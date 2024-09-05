Geno Smith 'Speaking Life' Into DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks Teammates
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is entering his third season as the starter for the team, and he knows how important it is for him to set the tone.
According to his top wide reciever DK Metcalf, his leadership abilities have improved over time.
"Just speaking life into his teammates," Metcalf said of Smith's development as a leader. "I think that's one thing that he's done an incredible job at this offseason. He's motivating us every play. Anytime we're in the huddle, he's always trying to motivate us that this is one play at a time, one drive at a time, and we're going to score. He tries to get the best out of everybody in the huddle at the time. So, I think that's one thing that he's done exceptionally well this offseason."
Smith has also made some improvements with his on-field game as evidenced during training camp.
"You can just see his confidence growing, just by how he's throwing the ball," Metcalf said. "He's not looking at some passes during practice, his swagger on the field, or the way he talks. I think it's going to be a fun year just by how he's approached this offseason and how he's carried himself throughout this whole offseason."
While Smith gained some competition in the quarterback room this offseason with the addition of Sam Howell, it's clear that his experience with the Seahawks gives him an advantage. His familiarity with the players and training camp performance has him maintaining his starting spot in 2024.
He'll have to prove himself with Howell on deck and a new coaching staff ready to challenge him, but it's clear going into the season that this is Smith's team.
Smith and the Seahawks are getting ready for their season opener on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PT from Lumen Field.