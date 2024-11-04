'Guys Were Fired Up': Cody White is Latest Seahawks Practice Squad Standout
Even in recent losses, the Seattle Seahawks have received standout performances from practice squad elevations. Cornerback Josh Jobe, for example, has been elevated each of the last three games and snagged his first career interception versus the Buffalo Bills in Week 8.
The latest impact player for the team is wide receiver Cody White, who has been with Seattle since last season and was activated due to star wide receiver DK Metcalf’s continued absence with an MCL sprain. White made his Seahawks debut on Sunday versus the Los Angeles Rams and immediately contributed game-changing plays.
Catching his first regular-season pass since Nov. 28, 2022, when he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers, White had two catches for 44 yards — surpassing his previous career receiving yards total in one game (six catches, 35 yards).
He also had a critical blocked punt in the fourth quarter to get the Seahawks the ball on the Rams’ 19-yard line in a one-score game. Even though Seattle didn’t get any points off the turnover, it was a massive swing at the time.
“Love Cody … glad that he had an opportunity show what he had to do,” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said postgame on Sunday. “Guys were fired up for him. It shows the depth we have on our football team. Like I said, we have the right guys. Just having an opportunity. This guy plays extremely hard.”
White began impacting the game on offense at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Trailing 20-13, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith targeted White deep down the left sideline with Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon in coverage. Witherspoon tripped White, drawing a 23-yard defensive pass interference penalty that moved Seattle to Los Angeles’ 20-yard line.
Two plays later, White caught a 16-yard pass over the middle of the field from Smith to get the Seahawks inside the 10-yard line — his first reception since Week 12 of the 2022 season. White said he’d been waiting to catch a regular season pass with the Seahawks “since he stepped in the building” in October 2023.
“Every opportunity that I’ve been able to get, I feel like I’ve done a great job with it,” White added. “So just keep stacking that and then try to figure out a way where I can provide and also go out there and help the team get some wins.”
It was all for naught, however, as Smith’s arm was hit by Rams linebacker Byron Young on the next play while trying to throw the ball out of the back of the end zone, directing the ball to defensive back Kamren Kinchens who returned it 103 yards for a touchdown.
A three-and-out on the Seahawks’ next drive led to the series where White gave Seattle another chance to go down and tie the game. Los Angeles gained just two yards on that possession and were forced to punt. White flipped the field by blocking the punt.
On the block, White was aligned along the outside of the long snapper’s left shoulder and essentially ran a stunt around the back of fellow wide receiver Jake Bobo, who was to his left. Bobo picked the long snapper, allowing White to squeeze through the traffic and get to Rams punter Ty Zentner’s kick just as it left his foot.
Even more impressive: White said he had never practiced the play. He was informed of his job on the sideline immediately before going out and doing it. White had, however, been practicing punt-blocking techniques.
“[Special teams coordinator] Jay [Harbaugh] set up a great scheme. Bobo had a great pick, and then anytime I get an opening to go block a punt, I’m going to take it, and I’ve been working on the technique,” White said. “I trusted myself, so when it opens, I know I’m going to go make the play.”
White’s second reception of the game came on a 28-yard catch-and-run with 1:33 remaining in the game. It was a pivotal chunk play that helped progress Seattle’s eventual game-tying scoring drive to force overtime.
Seattle’s wide receiver competition in training camp was close. Even though White didn’t make the 53-man roster he was a priority add to the practice squad for the Seahawks after recording four catches for 74 yards in three preseason appearances.
“We expected that from Cody. We’ve said that all [training] camp. He’s been doing that since he got here,” Smith said postgame of White. “Hard worker, one of the hardest workers on the team. He deserves it. He deserves to go out there and make those plays. He’s always prepared. He knows what to do. He knows all the positions in the receiver room. He does such a great job throughout the week that I was so happy for him to get the opportunity. I could see it in his eyes in pregame, he was ready to go out there and play.”
Originally undrafted out of Michigan State in 2020, White was with four different teams his rookie season before spending two years in Pittsburgh. Now, at least as long as he continues to maximize his opportunities, White has found a home in Seattle.
