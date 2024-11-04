Former Seahawks DB Out for Year With Injury
A former member of the Seattle Seahawks has had his 2024 season cut short due to injury.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, former Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs will have season-ending surgery to correct a Lisfranc injury he suffered in the Tennessee Titans' Week 9 win against the New England Patriots.
Diggs played with the Seahawks from 2019-23 and was cut by the team back in March despite starting every game for the team for four straight seasons. Diggs signed with the Titans just before the start of training camp, and even had a short-lived reunion with his Seahawks teammate Jamal Adams before he was cut last month.
Now, Diggs' first year with the Titans will be cut short after suffering an injury. Diggs had 42 total tackles, which put him on pace to nearly tie his personal best that he recorded last year with the Seahawks.
Diggs and the Titans have been struggling this season, especially on the injury front. That's why Tennessee has won just two games so far halfway through the year.
Now, the Titans will be further in the hole because their former Seahawks safety won't be on the field making plays for them.
