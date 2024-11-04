All Seahawks

Former Seahawks DB Out for Year With Injury

Quandre Diggs, who played five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, is out for the rest of the season for the Tennessee Titans.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 12, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs (6) exits the locker room before a game against the Washington Commanders at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Nov 12, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs (6) exits the locker room before a game against the Washington Commanders at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

A former member of the Seattle Seahawks has had his 2024 season cut short due to injury.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, former Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs will have season-ending surgery to correct a Lisfranc injury he suffered in the Tennessee Titans' Week 9 win against the New England Patriots.

Diggs played with the Seahawks from 2019-23 and was cut by the team back in March despite starting every game for the team for four straight seasons. Diggs signed with the Titans just before the start of training camp, and even had a short-lived reunion with his Seahawks teammate Jamal Adams before he was cut last month.

Now, Diggs' first year with the Titans will be cut short after suffering an injury. Diggs had 42 total tackles, which put him on pace to nearly tie his personal best that he recorded last year with the Seahawks.

Diggs and the Titans have been struggling this season, especially on the injury front. That's why Tennessee has won just two games so far halfway through the year.

Now, the Titans will be further in the hole because their former Seahawks safety won't be on the field making plays for them.

More Seahawks News

Rapid Reaction: Turnovers Haunt Geno Smith, Seahawks in 26-20 Loss to Rams

Halftime Observations: Seahawks Build 13-3 Lead vs. Rams With Late Scoring Frenzy

Seahawks RT George Fant Doubtful to Return vs. Rams

Game Recap: Seahawks Fall Short in Crushing OT Loss to Rams

Seahawks Coach Reacts After Loss vs. Rams

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Seahawks News