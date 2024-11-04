All Seahawks

Seahawks Coach Reacts After Loss vs. Rams

The Seattle Seahawks couldn't get the job done against the Los Angeles Rams.

Nov 3, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald during warmups before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks were hoping to get back in the win column in Week 9. However, they fell short to the Los Angeles Rams 26-20 in overtime at Lumen Field on Sunday.

The loss to the NFC West rival moved the Seahawks from first to last in the division as the Rams now have the tiebreaker over Seattle and the Arizona Cardinals won their game against the Chicago Bears.

Despite losing such an important game, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald was in relatively good spirits following the loss, at least in regard to thanking the fans for bringing their A game on Sunday to support the team.

"I'd say disappointed with the lack of being able to take advantage of the opportunities we had to win this football game. I'll say this, I want to say, first of all, thanks to our fans for showing up and being loud. The place was electric, when we started to make some plays at the end of the half, end of the fourth quarter, taking it to overtime, they were right there with us the whole way. Promise you, we're doing everything in our power and then some to create a nightmare at home, and right now we're not doing it. So we've got to go to work," Macdonald said postgame.

The Seahawks had the 12s on their side and even held a 14-3 lead at halftime. However, they were unable to close the job as the Rams began chipping away at their deficit on both sides of the ball.

After second-year pro Puka Nacua was ejected, Demarcus Robinson was asked to step up in his place. He hauled in a one-yard touchdown early in the third quarter to make it a one-possession game. Then, in the fourth quarter, the Seahawks were driving into the red zone, but then, quarterback Geno Smith was picked off by Rams defensive back Kameron Kinchens, who returned his interception 103 yards for a touchdown, marking the longest defensive play in the NFL this season.

The Seahawks responded with a Jaxon Smith-Njigba touchdown late in the game to force overtime, which impressed Macdonald.

"I am proud of our guys' fight," Macdonald said. "They played their tails off. They played hard to the final second. After facing all the adversity that we either faced or created for ourselves, so I just felt like we didn't flinch and just battled. So we've got the right guys. We just have to make it come to life. But our backs are against the wall and we've got to go."

The Seahawks now have some time to reflect and take in the loss with the team's annual bye coming up this week.

"So the bye week, it's a big week for us to get better," Macdonald said. "Right now we have an idea of the symptoms but what's going on underneath process-wise on why we're not playing complementary football in 60 minutes. That's what we're going to be attacking this week and we'll come back to work and move forward."

JEREMY BRENER

