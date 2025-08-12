Insider labels Seahawks star Sam Darnold maybe the biggest X-factor in the NFL
After winning 10 games in their first season under head coach Mike Macdonald, the Seattle Seahawks are aiming for more in 2025. They’ve made small tweaks on defense to help Macdonald improve on that side of the ball, whereas their offense has undergone a major overhaul.
The biggest change is under center where they’re turning to former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, who is replacing Geno Smith. Darnold is coming off a strong season, but he’s far from a sure thing.
That’s why Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox says Darnold isn’t just Seattle’s biggest X-factor, but that he might be the biggest in the NFL.
”Sam Darnold may have been a Pro Bowler in 2024, but he's far from an established star. He had one of the league's best supporting casts in Minnesota and struggled to be an even average quarterback before joining the Vikings,” Knox said.
“Darnold might be the biggest X-factor in the entire NFL this season. He's a massive boom-or-bust player for the Seahawks, who traded away two-time Pro Bowler Geno Smith. It's a gamble that could either net Seattle a long-term starter or place head coach Mike Macdonald and general manager John Schneider on the hot seat.”
The Seahawks did add Jalen Milroe in the 2025 NFL draft as insurance, but the team’s success will hinge on Darnold’s performance.
