Why the Seattle Seahawks deserve perfect grade for 2025 NFL season so far

The Seattle Seahawks are one of the best teams in the NFL so far this season, winning nine of their first 12 games on the schedule.

While the Seahawks are still in second place behind the Los Angeles Rams because they lost to them earlier in the season, Seattle has been pretty close to perfect in 2025. Sportsnaut contributor Andrew Buller-Russ gave all 32 NFL teams a grade for their efforts so far this season and gave the Seahawks an "A+".

"A top-ten offense and defense has the Seahawks looking like Super Bowl contenders, but Sam Darnold hit a bump in the road against his former team, finishing with a new season-low 128 passing yards. Still, he won’t have to face the type of pressure Brian Flores dials up on a weekly basis. Plus, Seattle still dominated, getting a 26-point shutout," Buller-Russ wrote.

Seahawks making the grade this season

The Seahawks came into the season with very little expectations, especially after trading away quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders despite winning 10 games for them last year.

The trade has aged wonderfully for the Seahawks, who could match their win total from last year with a win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14. Meanwhile, Smith and the Raiders (who are led by former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll), are a meager 2-10 and are in contention for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The signing of quarterback Sam Darnold for $100 million over three years earned criticism in the spring, but the Seahawks have looked like the smart ones after the deal. Darnold has proven that his run with the Minnesota Vikings last season was no fluke and he is, in fact, one of the top-tier starting quarterbacks in the NFL.

The Seahawks still have a long way to go in order to reach their goals, but they have put themselves in position to be successful after a strong first three months of the season. While the "A+" is promising, they won't ace the final exam in the playoffs without cranking it up a notch or two.

