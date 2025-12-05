Analyst rightfully concerned over Seahawks QB Sam Darnold's ‘uneven’ recent play

It’s the latest quarterback rankings via Around the NFL Writer Nick Shook. From 1-5, it’s Matthew Stafford (Rams), Drake Maye (Patriots), Dak Prescott (Cowboys), Josh Allen (Bills), and Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), respectively.

A week ago after the Seattle Seahawks’ 30-24 win at Tennessee, Sam Darnold owned the No. 8 spot on the list and was in Shook’s Tier 2. Following a somewhat lackluster showing in last Sunday’s 26-0 home victory over the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle’s starting signal-caller remained in Tier 2, but dropped to 11th in the rankings.

“Sam Darnold didn't have to play a leading role in the Seahawks’ Week 13 win,” explained Shook, “a luxury most teams only realize in their dreams. I’m a bit concerned, though, by some of his recent play. He seems a bit uneven and uncomfortable right now, but he also hasn't been required to push the accelerator much in the last two weeks.”

Last Sunday at home against the Vikings, Darnold hit on just over half of his pass attempts (14-of-26) for a mediocre 128 yards. He didn’t throw a touchdown pass or an interception. However, he was sacked four times and lost one of his two fumbles.

This season, the eight-year pro has thrown for 2,913 yards and 19 scores. He’s also committed 15 turnovers in a dozen games via 10 picks and five lost fumbles. As for his “recent play,” Darnold has thrown for only three scores, served up five interceptions, and lost three of his four fumbles in his last four contests.

There was the four interception debacle in the 21-19 loss to the Rams at SoFi Stadium in Week 11. There was also a three turnover outing the previous week which was somewhat ignored because the Seahawks doubled up the Cardinals, 44-22.

If Mike Macdonald’s club is to clinch a playoff berth and perhaps win a division title for the first time since 2020, ball security must be Darnold’s first priority down the stretch.

