'Iron Sharpening Iron': DK Metcalf, Riq Woolen Dueling at Seattle Seahawks Camp
Through seven training camp practices, the competition between Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf and cornerback Riq Woolen is heating up.
There have been scuffles, big plays on both sides and everything in between. Metcalf, who is entering his sixth NFL season, has the potential to have a career year under new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. Woolen, entering his third season, is quickly returning to Pro Bowl form after an underwhelming sophomore season that was also hindered by injury.
Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald loves the competition between his star players and, as the defensive guru he notably is, is excited about Woolen’s resurgence in particular.
“I see iron sharpening iron out there when [Woolen] is going against the wideouts, especially DK [Metcalf],” Macdonald told reporters after practice on Tuesday. “Just someone that’s on a mission. He’s responding to the coaching, and he’s bought in, and I think the players are excited about him. I don’t want to oversell it right now, but I think you can sense our excitement about [him].”
The pair had little chance to go after one another in Wednesday’s walkthrough practice, which had Seattle’s players leave even their helmets in the locker room — providing the team a pseudo off day.
Nevertheless, Metcalf is taking full advantage of each opportunity to compete against his rising teammate. The wideout praised Woolen, stating “he’s always getting better year by year.”
“It’s always a good matchup going against one of the best corners in the league at practice,” Metcalf said on Thursday. “It just makes it easier on Sunday going against opposing [defensive backs]. So I think he is growing … it’s his third year. [He’s] looking to make more strides than he did his rookie year and his second year in the league.”
Metcalf has made his own highlights in camp as well, snagging a one-handed touchdown catch over second-year cornerback Devon Witherspoon in the back left corner of the end zone on Tuesday. Witherspoon was in good position to make a play — and extended an arm to do so — but quarterback Geno Smith put it where only Metcalf could snag it, and he did.
The 6-4, 235-pound receiver is well-known for his athleticism, but he’s also been one of the league’s top red zone targets since entering the NFL — helping sharpen Seattle’s defensive coverage in that area during camp. Metcalf ranks fifth in the NFL in touchdown receptions since 2019 with 43.
As Macdonald suggested, top-end players practicing against top-end players is only going to help the Seahawks improve. Woolen and Metcalf are currently relishing that mentality with the first preseason game versus the Los Angeles Chargers rapidly approaching on Saturday, Aug. 10.