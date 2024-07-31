Mike Macdonald Earns Brownie Points, Give Seattle Seahawks Mental Training Camp Day
RENTON, Wash. - Hitting the recharge button after two physical practices to open the week, the Seattle Seahawks kept their helmets, pads, and game jerseys at their lockers on a light, walkthrough-heavy seventh training camp practice.
As a first-time NFL head coach, Mike Macdonald has been careful looking out for the health of his players. He ended mandatory minicamp a day early in June to keep everyone fresh heading into a long break before training camp opened and on Wednesday, much to the appreciation of players such as cornerback Devon Witherspoon, he gave them a much needed reprieve to rest their legs before returning to grueling padded practices for the rest of the week.
"Shoutout to Coach Macdonald," a surprised Witherspoon said when speaking with reporters after practice. "Appreciate ya, my boy. Fo sho."
While Macdonald's decision may seem like an odd one after only two padded practices so far, former coach Pete Carroll used to give players back-to-back off days during training camp and it isn't unusual for NFL teams to take a step back after the first few padded practices with bumps and bruises slowly starting to settle in. As a first-time coach, there's also a balancing act between pushing players physically and knowing when to rein things in, and taking the foot of the pedal for a day should earn cred from players.
Rather than provide multiple off days as Carroll previously did, Macdonald opted for a different strategy implementing field work of the mental variety with players doing drills and running plays at walkthrough tempo, providing rest while still continuing install on offense and defense. For most of the session, the Seahawks ran plays on air, walking through assignments at half speed with hopes of those reps helping things run more smoothly when the pads return on Thursday.
Without any hitting or full speed movements, Witherspoon said maximizing such a session requires players to prioritize sharpening their communication and honing in on every last detail.
"I think the biggest thing for that is attention to detail," Witherspoon explained. "Know what you're doing, go through everything, and communicating, making all the adjustments you need to make. Just got to pay attention to what's going on out there and that's what we've got to focus on."
As far as significant storylines coming out of Thursday, though little could be gleaned from watching half speed scrimmaging, the Seahawks were without quarterback Geno Smith, who was at the facility but didn't practice. His absence doesn't appear to be injury related and the team simply granted him a veteran rest day to allow backups Sam Howell and PJ Walker more snaps as they continue to learn coordinator Ryan Grubb's new offense.
Among others who didn't practice, defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones remained on the sideline for a fourth straight day as he works back from a hamstring injury and center Olu Oluwatimi didn't participate with veteran Nick Harris handling the snaps to Howell with the first-team line. Defensive end Mike Morris, who was out on Tuesday with a bruised elbow, returned to partake in the walkthrough.
During the practice, the Seahawks also announced a pair of roster moves, signing undrafted rookie defensive tackle Rodney Mathews and running back Kairee Robinson. In corresponding transactions, the team waived linebacker Easton Gibbs and running back Ricky Person Jr., with the latter coming with an injury settlement.