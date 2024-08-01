Mike Macdonald Brings Competitive Twist To Seattle Seahawks Practice
New Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is maintaining the emphasis of competition that made the team so successful under Pete Carroll, but with his own fun twist.
During training camp, Macdonald introduced a championship belt, awarded to the side of the ball that "won" the day. The exact criteria is still a work in progress, but it adds a nice little extra incentive for the Seahawks to give it their all.
“The belt is something that’s kind of fun to just mix it up and spice it up throughout camp,’’ Macdonald told reporters after practice on Tuesday. “You know, ‘Who’s holding the belt?’ And then we can change the criteria of how you challenge it.’
“The criteria is ever-changing. I do reserve the right to switch it up on the guys. But it’s exciting. And based on where the team is going it’s kind of a way to push buttons here and there and edge guys on if someone needs a little push. Put a little belt on the line or something like that. So it’s fun.’’
On Monday, newly-minted safety Julian Love wore the belt after notching an interception on a dominant day for the defense. On Tuesday, it was offensive tackle Charles Cross wearing it after a bounce-back performance by the offense, with Geno Smith conferring the honor on his blindside blocker.
“It’s just a trophy to the offense, saying how well we did today, just coming back for a second day of pads and just continuing to improve and get better day by day,’’ Cross said.
Some may scoff at the belt idea, but it's a fun way to keep practice interesting each and every day.