Is Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seahawks' New WR1?
The Jaxon Smith-Njigba breakout season is here, and it hasn’t come quietly.
Following a slow rookie season for a first-round wide receiver with as much excitement as Smith-Njigba generated, he’s now appearing to fill the role of the Seattle Seahawks’ top pass-catcher.
Currently, Smith-Njigba’s 911 receiving yards rank fifth in the NFL through 13 games. He’s doing that with the 12th most targets in the league (102).
Smith-Njigba hasn’t had less than 69 yards receiving since Week 7, and he’s surpassed 50 yards in nine of 13 games this season. DK Metcalf (23.5 percent) has still commanded a slightly higher target share than Smith-Njigba (23.2 percent) this season, per Sumer Sports, but the latter is emerging as a more consistent receiver.
“He does a great job. He’s one of the better receivers in the league,” Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith said Sunday following Seattle’s 30-18 win over the Arizona Cardinals. “He’s really developing into his own right now.”
Before Metcalf’s two-game absence from Weeks 8–9, Smith-Njigba only outpaced him in targets in one game this season. Over the last four games, however, the former No. 20 overall pick has received more targets twice and has posted a higher receiving yards total in every contest.
The biggest difference hasn’t been Smith-Njigba’s target share, but rather his catch percentage, which has skyrocketed almost six percent from his rookie season to 73.5 percent. He is also averaging about two more yards per target in 2024.
With four games left in the regular season, Smith-Njigba is on pace for 98 catches, 1,192 yards and 6.5 touchdowns — all metrics that would firmly cement him as Seattle’s leading receiver.
Smith-Njigba pulled off multiple highlight-reel plays on Sunday to bolster his five-catch performance (82 yards) versus the Cardinals, including being on the receiving end of a one-play touchdown drive following Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV’s interception of Kyler Murray.
“What a great play by Jaxon and Geno on the sudden-change touchdown,” head coach Mike Macdonald said. “We needed it.”
He also had one of the better catches of his career in Sunday’s game. Running a dig route from the slot, Smith was hit from behind as he delivered a pass to Smith-Njigba, causing the ball to nearly hit the turf. Instead, the wideout stopped and narrowly got his fingers underneath the ball and turned upfield for extra yards.
“That was an amazing catch,” Smith said. “[I] kind of got hit right there a little bit. Wish I could have hit him in stride. If I would’ve, he’d have scored on that one, but that’s why he’s Jaxon. That’s why he’s JSN.”
Perhaps Smith-Njigba’s biggest impact this season has been his proficiency moving the sticks. He has consistently been Smith’s favorite target when the Seahawks need a first down. Of his 75 catches this season, 45 have gone for a first down. Tyler Lockett is second among Seattle wide receivers with 31 catches for first downs (41 total catches).
Still, Smith-Njigba’s emergence this season doesn’t eliminate the need for Metcalf’s presence. With Lockett truly taking a No. 3 wide receiver role this season, Seattle’s other two receivers have been flourishing.
The Seahawks have a chance to have two receivers surpass 1,000 yards receiving this season. Metcalf and Lockett last completed that feat in 2022 but, if it happens, it’ll be a different duo this time around.
