Seahawks Approaching Every Game With Championship Mindset

The Seattle Seahawks are riding a wave going into the final weeks of the season, having now won four in a row entering mid-December.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) can't make a catch while defended by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton (16) during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Dec. 8, 2024.
The Seattle Seahawks are celebrating after a 30-18 win against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

The win kept the Seahawks in first place in the NFC West, keeping distance between them, the Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald was overjoyed about the win, the fourth straight for his team since the Week 10 bye week.

“Great team win for us," Macdonald said postgame. "The mentality that we're in right now, coming down the home stretch, December football. I thought the guys were ready to play. [We are] trying to put it all together, all three phases. I thought we took a step today on special teams ... Offensively, we've been able to run the rock, control the tempo of the game, find some explosives in the run and pass game. Defensively, settled down after that first drive and made some adjustments as we went. Really tried to keep it a multiple-score game in the second half, so just a great win ... We’ve got a big game coming up on prime time this week, so [we're] excited but we're moving forward and keep stacking wins.”

Stacking wins is the name of the game for the Seahawks, who have walked away with four straight victories since their bye back in Week 10. If the Seahawks can match that 4-0 stretch to end the season, they will be comfortably in the No. 3 seed for the NFC playoffs.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith feels the confidence the team is playing with is at an all-time high.

“That's got to be the mantra. 1-0 every week. That's something that you've got to develop as a team," Smith said. "When guys are saying we're in playoff mode, that's every single game. Similar to what [former Seahawks] coach Carroll used to talk about. Every game's a championship game, and if you really take that approach, then when you get to the big game, it won't feel different. I think we're developing it as a team, and I think the mindset is what's really setting us apart right now."

If the Seahawks can keep playing with that mindset and confidence, they will be a very difficult team to bring down in the final weeks of the season leading up to the playoffs.

The Seahawks will look to go 1-0 again in Week 15 as they host Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers (9-4) in primetime. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. PT from Lumen Field.

