Is the Seattle Seahawks Passing Game a Concern Heading into 2024?
The Seattle Seahawks are hoping to improve on the offensive side of the ball this upcoming season, specifically in the passing game.
After a historic 2022 campaign, Geno Smith didn't meet those same standards in 2023, leading the Seahawks to trade for Sam Howell from the Washington Commanders. On top of that, there's a new coaching staff in town. The offense will be led by Ryan Grubb, and he hopes his adjusted college passing attack can translate to the NFL.
"Ryan Grubb's explosive passing game helped the University of Washington make it all the way to this past season's College Football Playoff National Championship Game," NFL.com's Eric Edholm writes. "Will the offensive coordinator's scheme translate to the professional team in town? Seattle's receiving corps — headlined by DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba — gives Grubb plenty of firepower, even if there are big worries with other elements of the offense."
The Seahawks may boast one of the best receiving corps in the NFL, but that will mean nothing if Smith cannot learn Grubb's new system the way he needs to. It may be a little different than what the Seahawks were running before, but there's potential for it to be even better.
It all comes down to whether Smith (or Howell) can run the offense effectively. If the Seahawks have a steady hand leading the way, they could make a return to the postseason in 2024. The Seahawks are set to begin training camp practices on Wednesday.