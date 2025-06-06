Jalen Milroe impresses new Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak with key trait
Rookie third-round quarterback Jalen Milroe isn't expected to play a role as a passer in 2025, but he's already impressing the Seattle Seahawks' coaching staff with his intangible traits through six sessions of organized team activities.
Milroe was regarded as one of the top athletes in the entire 2025 NFL Draft class, and he's seemingly living up to that billing already. However, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak also pointed out the mental side of Milroe's game that should set him up for long-term success.
"The number one thing that stands out, the guy’s a worker," Kubiak said after Wednesday's practice, per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. "You see him in there at 4:30 in the morning on the field going through his plays. Nobody’s asking him to do that, but he’s out there putting in extra time. Seen him grow a lot from rookie minicamp to now, so been impressed with the kid."
Milroe, still just 22 years old, has plenty of room to grow as an NFL quarterback, but he has many attributes that can't be taught. His intrinsically motivated work ethic and innate athleticism give Milroe an extremely high ceiling in the league, even if he isn't ready to be a starter right now.
In fact, Milroe has entered arguably the perfect situation. He might be able to see the field at times this season in special packages that utilize his athleticism, but he doesn't have the pressure of carrying the load of the offense. Sam Darnold is set to take on that burden while Milroe can develop under him.
Through four seasons at Alabama (three as a full-time starter), Milroe completed 64 percent of his passes for 6,016 yards, 45 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He also rushed 375 times for 1,579 yards and 33 touchdowns. Milroe rushed for more touchdowns (20) in his final season with the Crimson Tide than he threw for (16).
If Milroe develops quickly, he could begin contending for the Seahawks' starting role as early as the 2026 offseason.
