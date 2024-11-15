Jaxon Smith-Njigba's Breakout Game Opens New Possibilities For Seahawks
When the Seattle Seahawks drafted wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba last year, they expected him to be a difference-maker week in and week out.
It took a while, but his latest performance shows he's getting closer to becoming that player.
In Seattle's previous game, a 26-20 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 5, Smith-Njigba put together the best game of his career with seven receptions for 180 yards and two touchdowns. If not for him, the game maybe doesn't go to overtime and likely isn't even all that close.
Fellow wide receiver DK Metcalf, who watched from the sideline while recovering from a knee injury, felt a sense of pride as his younger teammate had his breakout game.
"It was just a matter of time," Metcalf said Wednesday. "Jaxon is a great receiver, but as I said, it was just a matter of time before he really got his opportunity to shine and I'm glad he did it in the fashion that he did."
If this is the Smith-Njigba the Seahawks can expect going forward, then it drastically changes their offense for the better. They already have two other star wideouts in Metcalf and Lockett (even if the latter is showing some signs of age) and two dual-threat running backs in Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet. There are a ton of weapons on the offense, it's just a matter of using them properly.
"I mean it just opens up the offense that much more, whether they're having to double team, me and him and Lock gets open or we were able to run the ball and Ken gases them or Zach gases them for a long run. I think it just puts more pressure on the defense to have to cover all of our skill positions."
That said, the problem with this offense has never been the skill position players, it's been the offensive line. According to ESPN, Seattle currently ranks 25th in pass block win rate (53 percent) and 29th in run block win rate (67 percent). If thethe big boys up front aren't blocking adequately, then all the weapons in the world won't matter.
The Seahawks begin the second half of the season with a road match against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, hoping for more consistency on offense.
More Seahawks News
Seahawks Counting on Abraham Lucas to Fortify 'Best Version' of Offensive Line
Seahawks Coach Mike Macdonald Talks Bye Week Benefits
Should Seahawks Take Flier on Veteran G Nate Davis?
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Practices, Status For Week 10 Uncertain