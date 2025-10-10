Jaxon Smith-Njigba shattering all expectations in 3rd season with Seahawks
This was expected to be the year that Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba truly showed what his potential would be in the NFL. The 2023 No. 20 overall pick broke out in 2024, and he was slated to be the top receiving option after the departures of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
However, through five games, Smith-Njigba has completely shattered any realistic expectations that existed for his third season in the league.
Smith-Njigba is at or near the top of the league in multiple receiving statistics, including fifth in receptions (34), second in receiving yards (534) and first in receptions of at least 20 yards (10). But he's also been the most efficient receiver in the NFL on a down-to-down basis.
Definition of a weapon
According to Sumer Sports, Smith-Njigba has run just 129 routes this season, which ranked 55th in the league. His 4.14 yards per route run is by far the highest figure in the league among pass-catchers with at least 50 routes on the season.
New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is second at 3.95 yards per per route run. It then drops all the way to Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua at 3.61. Only four receivers are averaging above 3 yards per route run at this point in the season.
Smith-Njigba is blowing them out of the water.
It also shows how efficient the Seahawks' passing offense has been in 2025. Smith-Njigba's 55th-ranked target figure comes with a 33.08% target share — the second-highest in the league behind Nacua.
The fact that Smith-Njigba has been producing as much as he has with fewer opportunities than most top-end receivers explains how surgical he has been. He's been by far the biggest difference maker for a surprise Seahawks offense under Klint Kubiak.
Currently, Smith-Njigba is on pace for 115 catches, 1,815 yards and seven touchdowns. That would completely crush Metcalf's single-season franchise record of 83 catches for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns set in 2020.
Smith-Njigba is also the third-highest graded wide receiver by PFF (90.2 grade), narrowly behind Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in second (90.3). Nacua (92.9) leads all receivers in PFF grading.
When Sam Darnold needs a big play, Smith-Njigba has come down with it almost every time. His rapid growth year over year has been impressive, and he's a player that Seahawks fans have to hope sticks around for a long time.
