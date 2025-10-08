Despite high expectations, Jaxon Smith-Njigba a pleasant surprise in Fantasy Football
After an outstanding second half of the season in 2024, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba had high expectations entering the 2025 campaign. However, even the most optimistic believers probably didn't expect him to start the season as well as he has.
Through five games, Smith-Njigba has been far and away the Seahawks' best pass catcher with 34 receptions on 43 targets for 534 yards (15.7 yards per reception) and two touchdowns. He currently ranks second league-wide in receiving yards behind Puka Nacua with 588, but has 18 fewer receptions and 19 fewer targets than the Los Angeles Rams star.
Smith-Njigba has clearly established himself as not only Sam Darnold's go-to target, but one of the best receivers in the NFL.
According to ESPN's Brady Henderson, that's enough to make him the Seahawks' biggest Fantasy Football surprise of the season so far, even if it's not a major one.
"This is only a slight surprise," Henderson wrote in ESPN's newest NFL power rankings. "No one doubted that Smith-Njigba would be the focal point of the Seahawks' passing game, as he entered the season as the team's unquestioned WR1. But he might be producing slightly above some fantasy expectations.
"Smith-Njigba was 24th in average draft position in ESPN snake drafts and 31st in average value in salary cap drafts. With 34 catches for 534 yards and 2 touchdowns, he's 11th overall in fantasy points scored through five weeks."
At least from a Fantasy Football perspective, Smith-Njigba probably benefits from such a heavy workload. He has nearly a third of the team's targets this season (43 out of 130, or 33.1 percent), and that makes him incredibly valuable in Fantasy Football, especially in PPR leagues.
Smith-Njigba's rise to the top has been very gradual, with him having a somewhat underwhelming rookie season before really turning it on in the second half of 2024. The Seahawks placed their faith in him to be the undisputed No. 1 wideout, parting ways with both DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett to make way for him on the depth chart. So far, he's rewarded that faith and then some.
