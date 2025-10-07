Seattle Seahawks vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Odds for Week 6 matchup revealed
They couldn't close the deal, but Sunday's loss proved that the Seattle Seahawks can hang with the best the NFC has to offer this season. Next up, they will face one of the league's biggest surprises in the AFC as they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars for an early kickoff time.
Last season the Jaguars finished with just a 4-13 record. However, under the guidance of new head coach Liam Coen this is a completely different animal in 2025. Jacksonville has already matched that win total, heading into Week 6 with a 4-1 record after upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.
According to the early odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, Seattle is a 1.5-point underdog for next week's road game.
That may sound like a strange line given how bad Jacksonville has been over the years - but it's obvious that Coen has this team playing at a much higher level. Their defense in particular has made a big jump from last year. Through five games they're only allowing 20 points per game, which is down from 25.6 last year - or pretty much an entire touchdown less.
As for the Seahawks, their offense is far more potent than it was in 2024. Sam Darnold is playing quarterback at a freaky alien kind of level and Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a close second behind Puka Nacua as an early Offensive Player of the Year candidate.
Seattle's defense has been strong for the most part - however they have had trouble closing out games in the fourth quarter. That's the primary reason that this team has a 3-2 record heading into this matchup rather than 5-0.
It's been four years since these teams last met, and both rostershave changed dramatically since - but for whatever it's worth, the Seahawks lead the all-time series, 6-3.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks studs & duds from their epic shootout with the Buccaneers
Stacking injuries has Seattle Seahawks’ secondary just scraping by
Cam Newton curious why Seahawks not standing up for Russell Wilson
Ken Walker draws bogus fine for supposed ‘taunting’ penalty vs. Cards