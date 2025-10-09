Injuries change math for Seattle Seahawks as NFL trade deadline approaches
When it rains it pours. That's especially tue in Seattle, where the Seahawks are better than the vast majority of analysts expected coming into this season. They might even be a Super Bowl contender at full strength. However, a recent slew of injuries on defense means they're far from that.
Seattle started the season without starting nose tackle Johnathan Hankins, who remains on the NFI list. Rookie Ryle Mills is there with him, punching a significant hole in the interior defensive line rotation. This week's injury report shows the devastation has now reached all three levels of the Seahawks' defense, though.
At Wednesday's practice there were five starters listed as non-participants, two more were limited and a critical backup was also sitting out. Even for a defense this good, that's way too much to overcome.
So, the math has changed for the Seahawks when it comes to potential personnel moves. With just three weeks to go before the NFL trade deadline, Kevin Patra at NFL.com believes defensive depth is now this team's greatest roster need.
"The injuries are mounting for Mike Macdonald's defense. On Sunday, the Seahawks were without defensive end, safetyand cornerback. Then they lost(oblique) and Riq Woolen (concussion). Going down three starters in the secondary highlighted Seattle's depth concerns moving forward. Few teams can withstand such attrition."
Something still needs to be done about Anthony Bradford and his borderline-comical issues in pass protection. However, Patra has it right that the situation on defense is now the No. 1 priority for this team.
Unfortunately, there's not a hell of a lot that general manager John Schneider and his staff can do about it. They might be able to pull off a big trade for a defense difference-maker. They might even be able to add two of them before the deadline.
However, there's little to zero chance that the Seahawks will be able to replace five starters on defense - especially when three of them are on the back end.
Practically every NFL team has depth problems at cornerback - and Seattle is more blessed than most to have Derion Kendrick and Josh Jobe. Odds are they're not going to find teams that are willing to part with DB depth, unless they're in full firesale mode - and the teams that are won't have cornerbacks and safeties that you'd want on your roster, anyway.
The best-case scenario is that Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and AJ Barner can carry this team for a few weeks until the defense is healthier. If they can't, then a playoff run is going to be a long shot.
