Jets Confirm Aaron Rodgers as Starter for Week 13 vs. Seahawks
Despite speculation Aaron Rodgers may be benched amid another disappointing season for the New York Jets, interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich confirmed Monday he will remain the team's starting quarterback when they host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Dec. 1.
Jets owner Woody Johnson reportedly suggested a quarterback change in September when New York was 2-2, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. However, even though the team has won just one game since then and currently sits at 3-8, Rodgers will continue to lead the offense.
The Jets enter Sunday's game against Seattle having lost two in a row and seven of their last eight. They lost 31-6 to the Arizona Cardinals — who the Seahawks beat 16-6 on Sunday — in Week 10.
Cimini reported Monday Ulbrich said Rodgers will "absolutely" start versus Seattle and that the 40-year-old signal-caller is healthier than he was earlier in the season. Rodgers, by his standards, is having a down year in his 20th NFL season, completing just 63.4 percent of his passes for 2,442 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Rodgers is on pace for 11 interceptions this season, which would be just the fourth time in his career that he finished with double-digit picks if it remains that way.
The Seahawks are getting a Jets team at nearly rock bottom. New York has already fired head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas — both of whom were with the team for at least three full seasons. Seattle, on the other hand, has won two in a row and re-captured first place in the NFC West with its win over Arizona on Sunday.
Seattle and New York kick off at 10 a.m. PT on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Seahawks can extend their lead on the division with a win if the Cardinals also lose to the 9-2 Minnesota Vikings in Week 13.
More Seahawks News
Leonard Williams 'Leading the Charge' in Seahawks' Defensive Resurgence
Rapid Reaction: Leonard Williams, Seahawks Feast on Cardinals in 16-6 Win
5 Turning Points in Seahawks' Slugfest Win vs. Cardinals
Young Seahawks Coming of Age, Embracing Roles For Suddenly Dominant Defense
Game Recap: Seahawks Dominate Cardinals, Seize NFC West Lead