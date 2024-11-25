Young Seahawks Coming of Age, Embracing Roles For Suddenly Dominant Defense
SEATTLE, Wash. - Amid a bizarre sequence midway through the third quarter, a late timeout called by coach Mike Macdonald negated a potential drive ending pass breakup, forcing the Seattle Seahawks to have to try to stop the Arizona Cardinals for a second time on 4th and 1.
After Kyler Murray's first fourth down incompletion intended for Marvin Harrison Jr. didn't count, the speedy quarterback faked the handoff and rolled out to his right, initially looking to turn the corner and run for the first down. But that plan was thwarted by Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who turned on the afterburners chasing after him in pursuit, forcing Murray to try to loft the ball over the defender's head to receiver Michael Wilson instead.
In the perfect place at the perfect time with Witherspoon's pressure speeding up the quarterback, safety Coby Bryant took full advantage of a gift-wrapped interception opportunity, as Murray's throw sailed over Wilson into his hands for the pick. Off to the races, following a block by Witherspoon, he sprinted down the sideline with cheers raining down from the crowd and capped off the 69-yard touchdown return by paying homage to legend Marshawn Lynch with a not-so-subtle crotch grab.
While acknowledging that the NFL will likely fine him for that gesture, that's a price Bryant will be more than willing to pay after the biggest play of his career thus far lifted the Seahawks to a 16-6 win over the Cardinals, vaulting them into a tie for first place in the NFC West.
"I just saw Kyler rolling out and the guy was leaking out a little bit, so I was going to attach to him," Bryant explained. "Something in my mind, honestly. ... I'm just like 'he might just float this in the air and it might get overthrown' because of Spoon blitzing or whatever he was doing. I'm gonna have to go back and look at that. But hey, he caused the play for me and he floated up in the air and I just caught it. I don't think I've ever ran that fast."
Winning their second straight against a division rival with dominant defense leading the way, it's only fitting two of Seattle's best young players on that side of the football contributed to the most impactful play of the game, immediately turning a promising Arizona drive into points in a game where neither offense could find much traction. Allowing less than 20 points in each of their previous three games, youth has been served at all three levels to fuel the defensive revitalization.
In last week's win over the 49ers, Witherspoon got his hands on three pass breakups, including deflecting one up in the air that led to an interception for defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and an eventual field goal for Jason Myers. Though he didn't have any pass breakups, Bryant made two crucial tackles on San Francisco's second-to-last possession, including a third down stop on Jauan Jennings that forced a punt and set up Geno Smith's game-winning touchdown drive.
Away from the secondary, linebacker Tyrice Knight has ran with his shot to replace departed starter Tyrel Dodson in the starting lineup, racking up at least nine combined tackles in the past two games. But he did more than simply amass tackles on Sunday, registering his first career sack on a blitz and devouring Murray as he tried to step up in the pocket on the game's opening drive to force a punt.
If not for a replay reversal, Knight's afternoon could have been even more memorable. After defensive tackle Leonard Williams hit Murray's elbow while he tried to throw in the first quarter, the ball squirted out and officials initially ruled it a fumble with the rookie scooping it up and returning it for six points. Unfortunately, the play didn't stand with replay officials changing it to an incomplete pass.
With Knight and Ernest Jones manning the middle, as evidenced once again on Sunday against a Cardinals squad that entered the game with a top-five rushing attack, the Seahawks look to be in great hands at linebacker after receiving shaky play there earlier in the season. Proud of how the rookie has performed thus far, Macdonald tabbed his rare professionalism as the primary reason he has found early success.
"I think the middle of our defense right now is playing pretty dang good. Happy for him. He's doing a lot during the week to prepare. He is just another example -- I sound like a broken record -- but it's like just stack good moments, good days, good reps, good preparation, take care of your body, study the heck out of the game plan, over communicate, take one play at a time. That's just how you have to do it.
"To his credit, that's what he does. There is no extra about him. It's just business as usual and he's very poised, even in awesome NFL environments. You got to give him credit for that for being a rookie."
Even in the trenches, the Seahawks have received ample contributions from young players along the defensive line in their recent surge. Making his presence felt right away, Boye Mafe ambushed Murray on the second snap of the game, bringing the quarterback down for a sack. Outplaying his two-tackle stat line, Byron Murphy II also held his own in the interior, making it difficult for James Conner to find any running room between the tackles with penetration and eating up double teams while providing a few pressures of his own collapsing the pocket.
Of course, it would be remiss not to mention the sensational play of Seattle's seasoned veterans on Sunday, starting with Williams. The Cardinals didn't have an answer for the versatile defensive lineman, who ate their guards alive all afternoon to the tune of six tackles, 2.5 sacks, and three tackles for loss. At the other defensive tackle spot, Jarran Reed drew praise from Macdonald after pitching in with four tackles, a partial sack, and a quarterback hit.
Elsewhere, as the elder statesman of the secondary, safety Julian Love had two pass breakups, including a near-highlight reel interception along the sideline where he showcased elite closing speed to jump the pass. Continuing to wreak havoc at linebacker next to Knight, Jones led the team with 10 tackles, and now has 47 combined tackles in four games since being acquired via trade from the Titans last month.
Those four players stand out as the leadership foundation for the Seahawks, with Williams saying several of them spoke prior to the 49ers game to talk about being in "playoff mode" from here on out, a meeting that has proven to be most beneficial. To achieve the goal of making the postseason, they will have to continue elevating their games to bring out the best in their peers, setting example with how they prepare during the week and handle their business on Sunday.
Following the lead of their veteran teammates, youngsters such as Witherspoon, Bryant, and Knight have embraced their respective roles and had a major influence on the team climbing back to the top of the NFC West standings. Playing with a heightened urgency, they have been a vital part in the defense's rapid turnaround and with six games left to play, they have undoubtedly created a tangible excitement about what Seattle can accomplish down the stretch with the division up for grabs.
