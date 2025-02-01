All Seahawks

NFL insider thinks a Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion on Raiders is 'real possibility'

Familiarity may breed contempt, but it also comes in handy when it comes to the NFL’s free-agency period.

Jan 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) celebrates a touchdown with head coach Pete Carroll against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) celebrates a touchdown with head coach Pete Carroll against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at State Farm Stadium.
Pete Carroll was hired to be head coach of the Seattle Seahawks in 2010. Two years later, the organization used a third-round pick on former University of Wisconsin/turned North Carolina State quarterback Russell Wilson. All told, the duo spent 10 seasons together in the Pacific Northwest. There were eight playoff appearances, a Super Bowl title, and a heartbreaking Super Bowl setback.

In 2024, Carroll was out of the league, while Wilson was with the Steelers. The team slumped badly down the stretch and were one-and-done in the playoffs. The 13-year pro is slated for free agency in mid-March. Meanwhile, Carroll just became the latest head coach for the Silver and Black. Via Senior NFL Reporter James Palmer, it’s a “real possibility” that there could be a reunion between the two in Sin City.

The question was posed to the newest Raiders’ sideline leader. “It’s so early, and we’re just in the midst of trying to find the puzzle pieces,” answered Carroll on the What the Football with Suzy Shuster & Amy Trask podcast, (via NFL.com). We’re not even putting them together yet, so I can’t even say. Free agency hasn’t come yet. That’s the first competitive opportunity that will occur. Then, the draft is coming. We’ll have that opportunity. I can’t tell you right now. I could guess, but it would just be a guess.”

Pete Carroll takes over the Raiders
Jan 27, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When it comes to the NFL during this free agency era, never say never. “I promise you,” said Carroll, “if you're a real competitor, you’re not letting options get away from you. So, we're going to consider every option as a possibility, and we’ll go after it very aggressively, with intent, and hopefully with a sense and a feeling that people want to be part of this thing.”

Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.

