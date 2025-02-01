NFL insider thinks a Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion on Raiders is 'real possibility'
Pete Carroll was hired to be head coach of the Seattle Seahawks in 2010. Two years later, the organization used a third-round pick on former University of Wisconsin/turned North Carolina State quarterback Russell Wilson. All told, the duo spent 10 seasons together in the Pacific Northwest. There were eight playoff appearances, a Super Bowl title, and a heartbreaking Super Bowl setback.
In 2024, Carroll was out of the league, while Wilson was with the Steelers. The team slumped badly down the stretch and were one-and-done in the playoffs. The 13-year pro is slated for free agency in mid-March. Meanwhile, Carroll just became the latest head coach for the Silver and Black. Via Senior NFL Reporter James Palmer, it’s a “real possibility” that there could be a reunion between the two in Sin City.
The question was posed to the newest Raiders’ sideline leader. “It’s so early, and we’re just in the midst of trying to find the puzzle pieces,” answered Carroll on the What the Football with Suzy Shuster & Amy Trask podcast, (via NFL.com). We’re not even putting them together yet, so I can’t even say. Free agency hasn’t come yet. That’s the first competitive opportunity that will occur. Then, the draft is coming. We’ll have that opportunity. I can’t tell you right now. I could guess, but it would just be a guess.”
When it comes to the NFL during this free agency era, never say never. “I promise you,” said Carroll, “if you're a real competitor, you’re not letting options get away from you. So, we're going to consider every option as a possibility, and we’ll go after it very aggressively, with intent, and hopefully with a sense and a feeling that people want to be part of this thing.”