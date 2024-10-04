Leonard Williams, Uchenna Nwosu Good to Go For Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Giants
Receiving a major boost on the defensive line, the Seattle Seahawks will have Uchenna Nwosu and Leonard Williams back in the starting lineup against the New York Giants in Sunday's Week 5 matchup at Lumen Field.
Out since late August when he suffered a sprained knee on an illegal chop block by Browns guard Wyatt Teller in Seattle's preseason finale, Nwosu returned to practice this week as a limited participant and didn't receive a designation on the injury report, confirming he will be ready to make his season debut after sitting out four games. He enjoyed his best game of the 2023 season against New York last year, producing two sacks and a forced fumble in a 24-3 win.
As for Williams, after sitting out last week's loss to the Lions on Monday Night Football with a rib injury, the veteran will be back in action to face his former team for the first time since being traded to the Seahawks last October for a second and fifth-round draft choice. In five years with the Giants, he registered 240 tackles, 17 sacks, 27 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles.
The Seahawks will also have veteran linebacker Jerome Baker back in the lineup after missing a pair of games with a hamstring injury, as he didn't receive an injury designation either. It's possible the coaching staff could platoon rookie Tyrice Knight into the lineup with him in his first game back and it will be interesting to see how many snaps he plays coming back from a soft tissue injury that has bothered him since training camp.
In additional injury news, while Seattle will welcome back Nwosu and Williams, first-round pick Byron Murphy II isn't quite ready to return from a hamstring injury suffered in Week 3. The rookie defensive tackle didn't practice this week and was ruled out on Friday, leaving his status up in the air with a Thursday night game against the 49ers looming next week.
Coming back from a bruised knee that prevented him from playing on Monday, edge rusher Boye Mafe received a questionable designation on Friday's report, likely making him a game time decision. Safety Julian Love, who exited Monday's game with a thigh contusion, also received a questionable designation despite participating in full in Thursday's practice. After being named a team captain, however, he likely will be ready to play against his former team.