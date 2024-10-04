Mike Macdonald on Seattle Seahawks' Lack of Turnovers: 'Got to Do It Right Way'
The Seattle Seahawks defense is focusing on making explosive plays during practice this week as they prepare to face off against Daniel Jones and the New York Giants.
The Seahawks haven't forced a turnover on defense since Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, and it's something that coach Mike Macdonald hopes to get back to in the game against the Giants.
"Everyone's got their theories on it, but you can't go three games with no takeaways and two games in a row losing the takeaway battle and expect to have success," Macdonald said. "So, that's definitely a point of emphasis with us. But, you've got to do it the right way. The ball comes alive when you play the right way on defense. You can't sacrifice tackles for the ball. All those things are important to stress, but I think it's more important that we focus on playing the right way and attacking the ball when those opportunities come alive. Then, I think you might see some of those numbers start to jump."
Last year, when Macdonald was with the Baltimore Ravens, they led the NFL in takeaways with 31. So far this season, the Seahawks only have three.
The sign of a good defense is one that can keep teams from scoring, but a great defense is one that can do that and force turnovers. The Seahawks are young on that side of the ball, so there will be growing pains, but that is the next step for the unit if it wants to become even better.