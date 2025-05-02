Another long, athletic corner named UDFA to watch for Seahawks
Historically, the Seattle Seahawks have been excellent at scouting undrafted free agent talent. The franchise's list of successful former UDFAs includes Pro Bowl wide receiver Doug Baldwin and playoff hero Jermaine Kearse — both of whom were pivotal in the team's run to a Super Bowl XLVIII victory to cap off the 2013-14 season.
But there have been more recent examples, like pass-catcher Jake Bobo and center Jalen Sundell, who each made the Seahawks' roster as UDFAs in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Both are still currently with the team.
DeShawn Shead, who went undrafted to Seattle out of Portland State in 2012, had an eight-year NFL career before joining the Seahawks' staff as a defensive backs coach in 2023. He's now the assistant defensive backs coach with the Miami Dolphins.
Seattle's latest undrafted defender to watch is former LSU cornerback Zy Alexander, a 6-foot-1, 187-pound defensive back with 31-inch arms. Alexander was projected to be a fifth-round pick, but he wasn't selected. The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner projects Alexander as the top UDFA to watch for the Seahawks.
"A high school quarterback who moved to defensive back while at SE Louisiana before matriculating to LSU, Alexander (6-1, 187 with 31-inch arm) is a big, long corner with enough athleticism to hang in as a safety in a pinch," Baumgardner wrote.
In two seasons at LSU, Alexander totaled 77 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, 11 pass breakups and four interceptions. He played in 19 games with the Tigers and started 18. Alexander played three seasons at Southeastern Louisiana before transferring to LSU, recording nine interceptions in 25 games over his final two seasons there.
Alexander's speed (4.56 40-yard dash) leaves room to be desired, but his frame allows for muscular growth to be able to hold his own against NFL receivers. If he shows enough upside during minicamp and training camp, it could be enough for the Seahawks to keep him around — at least on the practice squad.
