'Looking Good': Seahawks Could Open Abraham Lucas' Practice Window This Week
Coming off a stirring win over the Atlanta Falcons, the Seattle Seahawks could receive a major boost along the offensive line in the next couple of weeks with Abraham Lucas closing in on a return from the PUP list to the practice field.
Asked about Lucas' status on Monday, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald indicated it was too early to know whether or not his 21-day practice window would be opened this week, but the team has had internal discussions about the possibility and there's growing optimism that the third-year tackle will soon be ready to take the first step towards returning to game action.
"I need some more time to let you know on that," Macdonald responded. "There is a situation where he could come back and start practicing this week, but we haven't finalized that. But it's looking good on the front with Abe. When he does come back, there is a process to get him ready to play, so even if he did start to practice, I think you're looking at a good chunk of practice time to get him ready to go."
After battling through lingering knee discomfort and only playing in six games last season, Lucas underwent surgery in January, and initially, the Seahawks hoped to have him back for the start of training camp. But his recovery process has lasted significantly longer than anticipated, as he remained on the PUP list throughout camp and the preseason into the start of the regular season, requiring him to miss at least the first four games.
As insurance in case Lucas wasn't ready for the start of the season, Seattle proactively signed veteran George Fant to a two-year contract in March, providing a seasoned starter to fill the void and ensure the former third-round pick wasn't rushed back too soon. However, Fant lasted just one quarter in the season opener before suffering a knee injury of his own, landing on injured reserve one week later and thrusting Stone Forsythe into the starting lineup.
While Forsythe has given a valiant effort in Lucas and Fant's stead while facing several top-flight pass rushers, per Pro Football Focus, he currently ranks first among NFL tackles with 35 pressures allowed. Now dealing with a hand injury, he missed Sunday's win over the Falcons and the Seahawks turned to rookie Mike Jerrell, who impressed in his first NFL start by helping spring Ken Walker III for a 20-yard touchdown and holding up well in pass protection.
With the understanding Lucas wouldn't be ready to play against the Bills next week even if he does return to practice, Macdonald didn't commit to a starter at the right tackle spot on Monday. Reading through the tea leaves, however, he didn't seem overly optimistic about Fant being ready to return this week and Forsythe's status also remains uncertain, making it seem most likely Jerrell will earn a second straight start.
If the Seahawks do turn to Jerrell again, Macdonald and Seattle's coaching staff will have no shortage in confidence in him being able to rise to the occasion again with hopes Lucas will finally be back in the starting lineup for his 2024 debut in coming weeks. But the situation remains very much a fluid one heading into the practice week.
"We're working through that right now. Mike Jerrell, if he had to go, we'd be excited about him. Working through George Fant's situation, same thing with Stone [Forsythe]. Abe's not going to be - whether or not we bring him back on Wednesday - he won't be ready to play this week, so I really think it's between Stone, George, and Mike Jerrell."
