"Lot of Fun": Ryan Grubb Building Chemistry With Seattle Seahawks New Coaching Staff
The Seattle Seahawks are in a year of transition. After moving on from long-time head coach Pete Carroll, they hired Mike Macdonald from the Baltimore Ravens to take control of the team. In doing so, they didn't just bring in a new head coach, but numerous new coaches on the staff.
When you bring in a new staff, there are a lot of things that need to be addressed and taken care of. One of the biggest elements that needs to be focused on early is camaraderie. There can be a learning curve in understanding how your new coworkers and bosses operate and do things on a day-to-day basis.
That process can be arduous, but it's one that offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has dealt with before at the University of Washington.
“It really wasn't as far off on the offensive side of the ball as when we got to UW, honestly. It was myself and Lee Marks our running back coach and the rest of the guys were new. I think that it is just like any other process, you got to keep working on the building blocks of communication and trust and keep handing out responsibility and let guys grow in their roles. And we've certainly done that. I've been really lucky. I’ve got some great coaches that have had a ton of experience in the league. Frisman Jackson is a guy that’s coached a lot of good wide receivers in the NFL, and I feel like he's brought a big element to that receiver room and just building relationships and really detailing skill. And Mack Brown's been in a lot of different systems and been on defense and been on offense. I think there's a ton of perspective there. And then obviously KP, Kennedy Polamalu has a world of experience in both protection and running back play and just different styles that people have used for success in the NFL. And marrying that with our system has been a lot of fun, honestly, that when you are in the system long enough, you know what some of the weak spots are and you have guys that are veterans like that, you go into it and you know can address those things with them. Be like, ‘Hey, I'm looking for this, I'm watching film. I see this is going to be a problem. How do we do this?’ And they can come up with quick answers and ideas and solutions. It has been fun. Collaborating with all of them.”- Seahawks OC Ryan Grubb
One of the interesting elements with Grubbs' offensive staff is having both experienced coaches with coaches like Polomalu and a former NFL player in wide receivers coach Jackson. Diverse coaching rooms is a good thing and it helps with the collaboration process. Having fun is an important part of building that camaraderie and a successful staff.
It isn't just on the offensive staff that Grubb has built a relationship. He's also learned a lot from defensive assistant Leslie Frazier.
“He's amazing. He really is. I know Mike (Macdonald) obviously utilizes him well, but just- Seahawks OC Ryan Grubb
thinking about the most random detail of a season or a training camp and just all the volumes of information experience that coach has and just the way he goes about it that he offers you guidance and lets you get to it your own way and he's just been awesome and the support mechanism he creates and he'll call out something that he sees like, ‘Hey, this could be a problem’, especially from a defensive standpoint. And I love that he, he's been awesome.”
Grubb is doing all the right things as he transitions to the NFL game from the college ranks. The Seahawks will be hoping he finds the same success he did under similar circumstances just up the road in Montlake.