Madden-ing Disrespect? Seattle Seahawks Not Highly Regarded in Latest Version
There are a few dates most football fans look forward to on the offseason calendar. The NFL Combine, the NFL Draft, free agency, offseason workouts, training camp report dates, and Madden-related content. The game itself will be released on August 16.
The full player ratings for the latest Madden video game have been released. Unsurprisingly, the 2025 cover athlete, Christian McCaffrey, checks in with the "99 Club." That means the collection of his individual skill ratings lead to him being 99 overall, the highest rating a player can earn on Madden.
Accompanying him in this year's 99 club is teammate Trent Williams, Dolphins speedster Tyreek Hill, and the deadly duo in Kansas City of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
The Seattle Seahawks do not have any players in the 99 Club. In fact, as of now, the Seahawks have zero players that even broke 90. The highest-rated players on the team sit at 88, in running back Ken Walker III and wide receiver Tyler Lockett.
Seattle is one of just five of the 32 NFL teams to not have a single player rated 90 or better. The Colts, Commanders, Patriots, and Rams join Seattle with the unfortunate distinction. Even teams like the Panthers, Bears, and Falcons have one player in that group of 90 or better.
According to the Madden ratings, joining Walker and Lockett is DK Metcalf (86), Riq Woolen (86), and Devon Witherspoon (85) as the top five rated players in Seattle. Where is Geno Smith you ask? All the way down at 78 overall. That puts him at 17th among quarterbacks and just one spot above Kyler Murray for the bottom quarterback in the NFC West. This is after Smith just polished off his second straight Pro Bowl season.
Another source of disrespect is Devon Witherspoon. He was a Pro Bowler in his rookie year and finished fourth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. Playing in the slot and the outside, he asserted himself as one of the most versatile weapons any team has at cornerback. Yet, he is 27th among corners in overall rating. Woolen's speed rating might have pushed him higher, but as far as a fully polished cornerback, Witherspoon should be higher. If his trend upward continues, this will be the last season for a long time he is under 90 overall.
Leonard Williams also feels way too low at 82 overall. Perhaps a fresh contract and a full season in Seattle with Macdonald will lead to a resurgence in Williams' national popularity that he had early on in New York. Byron Murphy II checks in at 76 overall, Seattle's top rookie.
The Madden ratings seem to suggest the Seahawks are in the bottom group of teams with upper-tier talent depth. It's not all bad, though. Also, if you look at just the speed rating, Woolen (97) is the fifth-fastest player in the entire game. Metcalf checks in at ninth for speed.
Do these matter in the grand scheme of things? Of course not. The media and national football fans frequently undervalue Seattle, since they are tucked away in the top left side of the country. This is no different.
All the Seahawks can do is prove to everyone on the real football field they are underrated and undervalued.