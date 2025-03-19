NFL analyst praises Seahawks for signing Sam Darnold as 'easy choice'
The Seattle Seahawks needed a quarterback big time going into free agency after Geno Smith was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for a third-round pick.
The Seahawks were able to fill that void quickly by signing Sam Darnold away from the Minnesota Vikings to a three-year deal worth $110.5 million.
A to Z Sports analysts Sam Phalen and Evan Winter named the Darnold signing as one of the biggest moves in free agency so far.
"In a vacuum, it's a good deal and well-deserved after an incredible year, no matter how it ended," A to Z Sports writes.
"Unfortunately, it's going to ultimately hinge on what the Seahawks put around him. D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are both gone and the offensive line is largely a question mark. The deal is similar to Baker Mayfield's after similar seasons, but Mayfield had/has much better infrastructure in place around him. It'll be interesting to see how this plays out in the long run, but for now, it's a good move."
Adding Cooper Kupp to replace Metcalf is certainly a strong start for the offense, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba could be even better than he was in his breakout 2024 campaign, so the pieces are there for a high-octane offense.
That being said, Kupp and Smith-Njigba aren't on the same level as Justin Jefferson, who was Darnold's main target last season with the Vikings.
The Seahawks are about to find out if Darnold's year with the Vikings was a one-off or if he has the tools that can carry him towards being successful with multiple teams.
