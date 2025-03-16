NFL analyst compares Seahawks QB Sam Darnold to 'tavern ham'
The Seattle Seahawks made some big moves this offseason. They traded away quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf. They replaced both with free agency additions, coming to terms with Sam Darnold, who will replace Smith, and Cooper Kupp, who will take Metcalf's spot.
Their decision to add Darnold will be the most impactful move since he plays the most important position in the game. It's also been the most heavily debated. Some love the fit, believing Darnold will help the Seahawks take the next step. Others see it as a downgrade from Smith.
NFL.com's Kevin Patra is one of those who doesn't see this as a win for Seattle. He recently discussed the free agency period and identified what he called the best and riskiest moves thus far. The Darnold signing fell under the risky category, with Patra saying he doesn't have to love it, even if he understands it.
"Here is a room-temperature-milk read of the situation: I understand it, but I don't have to love it." — Patra, NFL.com.
He dove deeper and said the contract made sense but has an issue with replacing Smith with Darnold. He even compared the new Seahawks' quarterback to "tavern ham."
"Even with the favorable contract and the projected fit in Kubiak's offense, I still don't like Darnold in Seattle as the centerpiece of a transition. Replacing Smith with Darnold is like substituting prosciutto with tavern ham." — Patra, NFL.com
One thing analysts such as Patra are missing is that Seattle didn't just decide to move on from Smith. The quarterback was the one who initiated the exit. The Seahawks didn't drag it out in the media, which often happens, but instead moved on.
They acted quickly to keep the situation from being a disaster and still landed a younger, more affordable starting-caliber quarterback. Maybe it seems risky but considering the hand they were dealt, it's not a bad result.
