2025 NFL draft projection has Seahawks going defense first, defense second
The Seattle Seahawks have emerged from the first wave of free agency with a radically different roster. To recap, their starting quarterback changed from Geno Smith to Sam Darnold and their top-three wide receivers went from Jaxon Smith-Njigba, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett to JSN, Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdez-Scantling. Meanwhile, on defense they added long-time veteran DeMarcus Lawrence to the edge rotation.
If that doesn't look like a good transition to you, keep in mind that it's still early and the Seahawks also managed to pick up a bunch of extra cap space, plus new picks in the second and third rounds of the 2025 NFL draft. Let's see how Seattle could put those extra picks to use.
In our latest seven-round mock draft, we went in with a two-pronged strategy. For the first two days of the draft (which includes five picks for the Seahawks) we decided to take the Best Player Available regardless of his position. Then on Day 3 we went hard after improving the offensive line. Here's how it played out.
Pick No. 18: Georgia DB Malaki Starks
The first pick makes head coach Mike Macdonald a happy camper, as the Seahawks land the top defensive back prospect in this draft class, making an already strong secondary unit even better. Starks may be listed as a safety, but in reality he can line up anywhere and ball out. Last season with Georgia he put in 400 snaps at deep safety, over 200 in the box, 271 in the slot plus a couple handfuls at cornerback and up front on the defensive line. Starks also brings serious ball skills, having posted six interceptions and 17 pass breakups in 43 college games.
Pick No. 50: Michigan DT Kenneth Grant
Macdonald gets even happier when one of the top interior defensive line prospects falls into his lap with the next pick, also hitting the Michigan connection with Grant. Seattle re-signed Jarran Reed but seemingly has allowed Johnathan Hankins to walk, opening up a spot on the inside rotation. At 6-foot-4, 331 pounds he's an excellent run stuffer, but he also has the traits to become a quality interior pass rusher, including sub-5.00 speed. Grant's plus athleticism for his size gives him an excellent chance to catch on at the next level.
Pick No. 52: Minnesota OT Aireontae Ersery
The next pick was the one Seattle got in the DK Metcalf trade from Pittsburgh, and general manager John Schneider uses that extra capital to land some key depth at a critical position. If something happens to Charles Cross, the Seahawks have a ready-made replacement at left tackle with Ersery, who spent the vast majority of his college career at that spot. To start out, Ersery could play left guard, where he should be the easy favorite to start Week 1.
Pick No. 82: Oregon WR Tez Johnson
Continuing the BPA approach, the Sehawks landed Oregon's Tez Johnson, who fills their rare void of 5-foot-10 wide receivers. Johnson earned superb grades from Pro Football Focus each of the last two seasons at Oregon after transferring from Troy, coming in at 87.5 overall in 2023 and 83.1 overall last year. All together Johnson posted almost 4,000 receiving yards and scored 28 touchdowns. Initially projected to play behind WR4 Jake Bobo, Johnson would have plenty of time to develop (and bulk up) from the sidelines as he waits in the wings to replace Marquez Valdez-Scantling as Sam Darnold's go-to deep ball target.
Pick No. 92: Louisville EDGE Ashton Gillotte
Using the pick they got in the Geno Smith trade with the Raiders, the Seahawks land a solid depth addition to their edge rush rotation, which now consists of DeMarcus Lawrence at the top, followed by Uchenna Nwosu (maybe), Boye Mafe and Derick Hall. Gillotte (6-foot-2, 212 pounds) led the ACC in sacks in 2023 with 11 and totaled 26.5 in 51 career college games. He also racked up an impressive 41 tackles for a loss and four forced fumbles.
Pick No. 137: UConn OT Chase Lundt
With our next three picks we moved to address the offensive line, hoping to at least find depth options in case Seattle's current starters can't take a big step forward. We began with Chase Lundt (6-foo-8, 305 pounds) who played right tackle in college and could replace starter Abe Lucas if his knee continues to bother him.
Pick No. 172: LSU G Miles Frazier
Next, we chose to add another option at guard. Like Anthony Bradford before him, Frazier (6-foot-5, 325 pounds) spent most of his time in college at right guard, but also has experience at left guard. Frazier gives the Seahawks another body at both positions, which could continue to be problematic in 2025.
Pick No. 175: Texas C Jake Majors
Finally, we moved to address the center position in case Olu Oluwatimi suffers an injury or regresses. Majors (6-foot-3, 313 pounds) earned a very strong pass blocking grade from Pro Fooball Focus this past season, coming in at 85.4. That ranked him in the top 10 in the nation at his position.
Pick No. 223: Iowa TE Luke Lachey
The Seahawks should also look to take advantage of a deep tight end class and they might even land quality prospct here late in Day 3. Lachey (6-foot-6, 248 pounds) hails from Iowa's NFL tight end factory, where he served primarily as a blocker.
Pick No. 234: Villanova CB Isas Waxter
Lastly, with the final pick we took a flyer on some depth at cornrback with Waxter, who has the requisite Seattle length at this position, coming in at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds. Waxter totaled three picks, nine pass breakups and three forced fumbles at Villanova.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Grading Seahawks for two big trades, first wave of free agent signings
Seahawks depth chart w/ Sam Darnold, Cooper Kupp, DeMarcus Lawrence
Tyler Lockett returning should be no-brainer for the Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks earn a respectable grade for signing WR Cooper Kupp