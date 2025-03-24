NFL free agency: Russell Wilson asking price might be too rich for Browns
Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is still looking for his next home in NFL free agency. Wilson, who was traded to the Denver Broncos in 2022, spent the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He wasn't spectacular, but he did enough to warrant another chance at starter — although, that won't happen in Pittsburgh.
The most likely landing spot for Wilson has been with the Cleveland Browns, where they're looking for someone to replace Deshaun Watson. Cleveland, unfortunately, just doesn't have a lot of money to spend on a quarterback since Watson is still under contract.
MORE: Seahawks predicted to pick Senior Bowl standout in 2025 NFL draft
While Wilson isn't expected to make as much as some of the other starters out there, Cleveland insider Tony Grossi says he's still out of their price range
"I think the Browns feel that Russell Wilson is a little too expensive for their tastes right now. He's reportedly asking for $20 to $30 million dollars." — Grossi on the Browns' interest in Wilson.
That might sound like a lot of money given the doubts surrounding Wilson as of late, but in today's market, it's probably accurate.
Seattle signed Sam Darnold for more than $30 million per season and he has just as many questions as Wilson — without the Super Bowl ring.
Of course, Wilson's price tag could fall the more open spots fill up. One of his primary options was the New York Giants, but they signed Jameis Winston, who could be their starter in Week 1. Eventually, Wilson might just have to settle for less to prove himself once again.
