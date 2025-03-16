Critical future details on Sam Darnold’s contract revealed in report
The Seattle Seahawks have completely retooled their roster this offseason. Quarterback Geno Smith and DK Metcalf were both traded. They also released another receiver, saying goodbye to Tyler Lockett in a cap-saving move.
They were able to fill a couple of those holes by signing Sam Darnold to a three-year deal following a career resurgence with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024. At wide receiver, they added another starting-caliber player, coming to terms with Cooper Kupp — who spent the past eight seasons as a division rival with the Los Angeles Rams. While Kupp will help tremendously, the success — or lack thereof — in 2025 will fall on the shoulders of Darnold.
MORE: Seahawks' latest move signals commitment to cornerback room
For that reason, he was given a sizable contract that could pay him $100.5 million. The reason that deal "could" pay him this much is due to an out in the contract which was recently revealed. Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team revealed that Seattle could move on after one season and pay $37.5 million.
No one in Seattle wants this, but they did at least protect themselves in case Darnold proves to be a downgrade over Smith — which several analysts believe will be the case.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Grading Seahawks for two big trades, first wave of free agent signings
Seahawks depth chart w/ Sam Darnold, Cooper Kupp, DeMarcus Lawrence
Tyler Lockett returning should be no-brainer for the Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks earn a respectable grade for signing WR Cooper Kupp