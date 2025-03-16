All Seahawks

Critical future details on Sam Darnold’s contract revealed in report

The Seahawks have protected themselves in case Sam Darnold isn't the answer.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold attends the TGL match between Jupiter Links GC and Atlanta Drive GC at SoFi Center / GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks have completely retooled their roster this offseason. Quarterback Geno Smith and DK Metcalf were both traded. They also released another receiver, saying goodbye to Tyler Lockett in a cap-saving move.

They were able to fill a couple of those holes by signing Sam Darnold to a three-year deal following a career resurgence with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024. At wide receiver, they added another starting-caliber player, coming to terms with Cooper Kupp — who spent the past eight seasons as a division rival with the Los Angeles Rams. While Kupp will help tremendously, the success — or lack thereof — in 2025 will fall on the shoulders of Darnold.

For that reason, he was given a sizable contract that could pay him $100.5 million. The reason that deal "could" pay him this much is due to an out in the contract which was recently revealed. Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team revealed that Seattle could move on after one season and pay $37.5 million.

No one in Seattle wants this, but they did at least protect themselves in case Darnold proves to be a downgrade over Smith — which several analysts believe will be the case.

