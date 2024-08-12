NFL Free Agency: Should Seattle Seahawks Sign Veteran OL Cameron Fleming?
Even with the add of center Connor Williams, the Seattle Seahawks still have question marks on the offensive line, specifically with right tackle Abraham Lucas and when he will make his impending return from injury.
With Lucas' future in the balance, Bleacher Report suggests that the Seahawks should sign veteran offensive lineman Cameron Fleming.
"ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Abraham Lucas ‘should be good for the regular season,’ but Lucas has been on the PUP list throughout training camp and it might be smart for Seattle to invest in an insurance policy just in case," Bleacher Report writes. "Fleming is a well-tenured veteran who is a good backup option given that he can line up at either tackle spot. Also, he has some experience playing guard which is another position group where the team is a little thin."
Fleming, who turns 32 next month, has a decade of experience in the league after being chosen by the New England Patriots with a fourth-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.
While he was a starting tackle in 2022 making 15 appearances, Fleming was limited to just six games and one start in 2023.
That said, Fleming doesn't have to start if he were to come to the Seahawks. Veteran George Fant is already projected to start in lieu of Lucas. Fleming might only be good enough for a backup role, but that could benefit Seattle. Any type of depth is important at this time of the year, and the Seahawks should prioritize protecting Geno Smith and Sam Howell by any means necessary.
The Seahawks are back in action this weekend against the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT on Saturday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.