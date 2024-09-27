NFL Legend Gives Seattle Seahawks Their Flowers
It seems like no matter what the Seattle Seahawks do, they're always fighting an uphill battle for national respect.
After a convincing 24-3 win over the Miami Dolphins, the Seahawks are now one of just five remaining undefeated teams. However, they still find themselves in the middle of the pack on many power rankings, with many believing them to be a pretender rather than a contender.
That said, there are a few in the national media who give the Seahawks their respect. Three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt, who now covers the NFL for CBS, recently gave Mike Macdonald's team a much-appreciated shoutout on the "Pat McAfee Show."
"One of the teams that's currently flying significantly under the radar is the Seahawks," Watt said. "I think Macdonald's got them playing extremely good, Geno [Smith] is obviously playing at a high level but, that defense, what he's been able to do, youngest head coach in the NFL, brand new head coach, yet all they've done is go out there and win. Three in a row.
"Kenneth Walker is extremely difficult to tackle, he's a phenomenal running back. DK [Metcalf] with a massive catch from Geno this week. And then that defense. That's what he's known for. That Baltimore defense last year. I mean, every stat off the books leading the NFL in every category and now he's just brought it with him to Seattle, and they're a very, very good football team."
In just three games, the Seahawks have already shown great improvement compared to last year's team. That's especially true on defense, which was one of the NFL's worst last year but is now playing like one of the best.
Seattle hasn't had the toughest schedule to start the season, but with it sure to ramp up soon, the team will have plenty of chances to prove itself to the wider NFL world.