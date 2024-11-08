NFL Mock Draft: Seahawks Nab Michigan TE
The Seattle Seahawks have a murky future at the tight end position with Noah Fant as a potential cap casualty in the upcoming offseason.
Therefore, the Seahawks may look towards the 2025 NFL Draft to find their tight end of the future. That's why The Athletic's draft analyst Nick Baumgardner suggested the Seahawks could select Michigan tight end Colston Loveland with the No. 11 overall pick in April's draft.
"Mike Macdonald’s lone year at Michigan coincided with Loveland’s arrival, so he should be plenty aware of how talented the 6-5, 245-pound junior is. Loveland is not the blocker Brock Bowers was in college, but his route running and ball skills are on that dance floor," Baumgardner writes.
Loveland, 20, has been a key piece to the Wolverines offense for the past three seasons. The Goldendale, WA, native started playing as a true freshman and scored a touchdown in the Big Ten Championship that year against Purdue.
In his sophomore season, Loveland caught 45 passes for 649 yards and four touchdowns as the Wolverines won the National Championship.
So far this season, Loveland is continuing to build his case towards being a first-round pick, catching 49 passes for 523 yards and four touchdowns in just eight games.
The Seahawks have shown an affinity to Michigan tight ends in the past, having drafted AJ Barner in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, so there's a chance that the team could dip back into the waters of Ann Arbor to get another Wolverine.
