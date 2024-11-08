Who Must Step Up For Seahawks to Make Second Half Run?
Little has gone right for the Seattle Seahawks since the calendar flipped to October, as they have lost five of their past six games to erase a 3-0 start and plunged to last place in the NFC West.
But despite those struggles, coach Mike Macdonald's squad still sits only a game out of first place with eight games left on the schedule. Which Seahawks hold the key to making a run in November and December?
Here's a look at five wild cards with the best chance to be catalysts for a second half playoff run in the Pacific Northwest:
Abraham Lucas
Closing in on a year since his last regular season game, asking Lucas to return to the lineup and instantly be a savior for one of the NFL's worst offensive lines wouldn't be fair, and it's tough to tell what he will look like upon his return to action for the Seahawks. When he tried to gut through knee problems last year, he performed like a shell of himself, and he could be rusty coming off such a long layoff.
However, assuming Lucas' knee issues are finally behind him after offseason surgery and an extensive rehab process, his presence even at 75 percent of his rookie self would work wonders for a unit that has had an unpolished rookie in Mike Jerrell receiving most of the snaps the past three weeks, particularly in the run game where his power and nasty demeanor should provide an immediate boost opening up holes for Ken Walker III and Zach Charbonnet.
Devon Witherspoon
Now at north of 300 coverage snaps without allowing a touchdown, Witherspoon has had a decent sophomore season for the Seahawks. But as a former top-five pick, decent simply isn't good enough, and while not allowing any scores in coverage is obviously a major plus, he hasn't generated the impact plays that he did as a rookie with only three pass breakups, no interceptions, and no sacks through the first nine games.
For Macdonald's defense to play to its full potential, Seattle needs Witherspoon to start wreaking havoc as an all-around playmaker from the boundary and the slot, where his blitzing talents need to be utilized a bit more within the scheme. Playing arguably his best game against the Rams in Week 9, if the coaching staff finally figures out how to best unleash him and he starts generating turnovers and sacks, a turn towards superstardom would be a game changer for the team's chances of making a playoff push.
Connor Williams
When the Seahawks signed Williams in mid-August, they believed they had landed a clear upgrade over previous starters Evan Brown, Austin Blythe, and Ethan Pocic at the pivot position. Coming off a torn ACL, however, it hasn't been smooth sailing for the veteran center, whose play has seemed to regress in recent weeks with issues snapping the football to Geno Smith and consistent trouble creating push in the run game.
Based on comments from Macdonald and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, Seattle hoped naming Anthony Bradford the full-time starter at right guard would bring stability to the line and ultimately help Williams. But for one game at least, that strategy didn't pay off as planned with more snap issues and an uneven performance as a blocker against Los Angeles. For the Seahawks to have any shot at climbing back into the division race, he has to start playing like the top-five center he was prior to his injury with the Dolphins.
Christian Haynes
For whatever reason, whether based on limited game action or practice habits not being up to expectations, the Seahawks haven't been eager to give Haynes a chance to show what he can do as a starter at right guard. In fact, after naming Bradford the full-time starter two weeks ago, he didn't even suit up against the Rams and was held out as a healthy scratch rather than dressing as a reserve, providing yet another vote of non-confidence by the coaching staff.
But at some point, Seattle has to see what Haynes can do playing a full game, as Bradford "rewarded" Macdonald and Grubb for their decision by allowing multiple sacks and being flagged for multiple penalties in Sunday's loss. One of the worst guards in the game in terms of sacks and pressures allowed while also being the most penalized, it's hard to imagine Haynes could play any worse than Bradford has, and even if he was only slightly better, that would be a major difference maker shoring up a leaky offensive line short and long-term.
Dre'Mont Jones
Now in the second year of a lucrative three-year contract he signed with Seattle in March 2023, Jones has endured another inconsistent season acclimating to Macdonald's defense. While he ranks in the top 30 among edge defenders in pressures (25) and eighth in quarterback hits (eight), he's only 43rd in pass rush win rate and has turned those opportunities into just three sacks so far. His run defense has also left plenty to be desired setting the edge, as he ranks 54th out of 56 qualified defenders with a 46.2 grade from Pro Football Focus.
With Uchenna Nwosu's status remaining uncertain going into the final eight games, the Seahawks need Jones to live up to his contract and play like he did against the Falcons in Week 7 when he took over the game with a sack and four quarterback hits. After a week off to let his shoulder heal up, he needs to click the light switch on and elevate his game to a level worthy of a $51 million deal, providing a physical complement to speed rushers Derick Hall and Boye Mafe down the stretch.
