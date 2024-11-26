NFL Power Rankings: Seahawks Soar After Win vs. Cardinals
The Seattle Seahawks are on a winning streak after beating the Arizona Cardinals 16-6 in their Week 12 game at Lumen Field.
The win put the Seahawks in first place in the NFC West with a 6-5 record, and it also gave them the tiebreaker over the Cardinals, at least until the two teams play again in Week 14.
The victory also pushed the Seahawks up six spots in Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr's latest power rankings from No. 19 to 13.
"This was one of the better Leonard Williams games I’ve seen in terms of him popping enough to force me to re-watch snaps again the next day. He plays so well in assignment and was causing situations where Seattle’s faster outside defenders could collapse a lot of plays. His first hit on Kyler Murray was a bulldozer of a rush through two defenders. Williams is drawing about a 50% double team rate, which is a tremendous chess piece for Mike Macdonald’s defense," Orr writes.
The only teams to rank ahead of the Seahawks were the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions.
The Seahawks are back in action in Week 13 as they visit the New York Jets. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. PT on Sunday inside MetLife Stadium.
