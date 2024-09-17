All Seahawks

NFL Power Rankings: Seattle Seahawks Rising After New England Patriots Game

The Seattle Seahawks are 2-0. Where does that put them in this week's power rankings?

Jeremy Brener

Sep 15, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) runs the ball against New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) runs the ball against New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks are still perfect after beating the New England Patriots in overtime in their Week 2 matchup.

Even though they are one of nine teams with a 2-0 record through the first two weeks, that isn't reflected in this week's power rankings.

Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr has placed the Seahawks at No. 19, which is six spots higher than the previous week.

"The Patriots are looking more and more like a semi-quality opponent, so I don’t put this win in the same category as the Week 1 banana peel slipper against Denver. Geno Smith toward the end of this game was looking better than ever and the possibilities for this receiving corps between Jaxon Smith-Njigba and D.K. Metcalf is intriguing. The pair, according to NFL research, became the first Seahawks tandem to have 10-plus catches and 100-plus yards apiece in one game. My prediction? That won’t be an isolated achievement this year," Orr writes.

The Seahawks are the lowest of the 2-0 teams and are even ranked below the winless Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens, who were slotted at Nos. 13 and 14.

The Seahawks' wins have come against some of the league's "rebuilding" teams, and they haven't been the prettiest victories, but they still count the same as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, who were the top two teams ranked this week.

In order to earn the respect of their critics, the Seahawks just need to do what they have done so far: win.

